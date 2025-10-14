Indvestia Capital Launches $5 Million Fund Targeting High-Yield Midwest Commercial Real Estate

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Indvestia Capital LLC, a private equity real estate firm based in Downers Grove, Illinois, announced the launch of Indvestia Fund I, a $5 million investment vehicle offering accredited investors diversified exposure to institutional-quality commercial real estate across the Midwest.

The Fund targets 8% annual cash-on-cash returns and 18% internal rates of return (IRR) through investments in value-add retail, medical office, and high-yield debt. With a minimum investment of only $25,000, Indvestia Fund I allows investors to participate in multiple projects across different asset classes and markets through one tax-efficient structure.

The Fund has already identified three investments that are in various stages of Due Diligence, allowing capital to be deployed and earning immediately.

"Our goal is to bring Wall Street–level investment opportunities to Main Street investors," said Vick Mehta, Founder and Principal of Indvestia Capital. "We focus on recession-resistant sectors like retail and medical office—assets that offer stable income, tangible value, and long-term growth potential."

Fund Highlights

Target Raise: $5,000,000





$5,000,000 Preferred Return: 8%





8% Target IRR: 18%





18% Hold Period: 5 years (with optional one-year extension)





5 years (with optional one-year extension) Asset Classes: Retail, Medical Office, Value-Add, and High-Yield Debt

Proven Performance

Since inception, Indvestia Capital has never issued a capital call, missed a distribution, or failed to deliver a profitable outcome. Previous projects across Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Michigan have delivered annualized returns up to 40%, underscoring the firm's disciplined underwriting and value-driven approach.

About Indvestia Capital

Founded in 2020 by Vick Mehta, CCIM, Indvestia Capital specializes in acquiring, repositioning, and syndicating high-performing commercial real estate across the Midwest. With over 300,000 square feet owned and operated, the firm focuses on stable, recession-resistant assets backed by creditworthy tenants and long-term leases.

Indvestia has over 85 investors across 15 states in the 17 syndication deals it has done to date, including 4 that have gone full cycle with positive results.

Learn More

Accredited investors can schedule a call or request offering documents at

👉 https://calendly.com/indvestia-vm

SOURCE Indvestia Capital