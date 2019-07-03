INDX Expands Crypto Passive Income Token Into Staking and DPoS

LONDON, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INDX, a crypto passive income FinTech launching a dividend paying Security Token Offering (STO), has announced its expansion into Staking and DPoS. INDX token holders will now receive immediate passive income from the best Staking and DPoS assets in additional to Masternodes in the portfolio. Having already published the TOP 10 MASTERNODE INDX AND TOP 10 STAKING INDX , five DPoS projects have been added to the INDX platform.

INDX now includes DPoS and Staking

"An industry first, INDX now offers unparalleled diversification across the three main sources of crypto passive income," CEO Jonathan DeCarteret announced at the Goldfingr Investor Club launch in London. "This expansion allows INDX to take positions in larger cap, less volatile currencies, in addition to the high yielding Masternode assets already in the portfolio. INDX is in pole position to offer the full suite of yielding assets to make institutional and qualified investor funds work harder."

Through its integration with Block Matrix, INDX has added DPoS passive income from Cosmos, ICON, Loom Network, Ontology and WAX. Delegates in DPoS are elected and responsible for validating new blocks, otherwise they are voted out and replaced. Staking simply requires any node with a native deposit to validate blocks, sign them and add them to the blockchain. Both DPoS and Staking are income generating, but differ in execution and yields.

The INDX token sale went live at 9 a.m. (BST) on July 1, 2019, with a limited 30% bonus for the first $1m allocation. Qualified investors should visit the INDX website and follow the link to invest with either BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, TRX, DAI, ZRX or Fiat (USD, EUR or GBP). Dividends will be paid to anyone owning the INDX token from Q4 2019, with a 44% gross yield forecast from the $15m fund.

"'It's taken two years to build the infrastructure, algorithm and hedging strategy that allows us to capture all the profits from these digital assets. Owners of the INDX token will be able to log onto the INDX dashboard and choose to automatically receive their passive income in BTC, ETH, USDC/T and fiat currencies USD, EUR and GBP to be added later."

Just by holding the INDX token, investors will receive a share of 50% of the net profits from the INDX portfolio across all three asset classes. Additionally the INDX token value is expected to appreciate, since 50% net yields are reinvested into the portfolio to grow the net asset value (NAV). INDX is an award-winning business, backed by venture capitalists Iconic Lab which published its audit on INDX. INDX is one of the first regulatory compliant STOs to launch.

