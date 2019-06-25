INDX Publish Crypto Passive Income Guide 2019

LONDON, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INDX, a London-based crypto passive income fund, has released a report comparing traditional income assets with their cryptocurrency counterparts. Read the report for free here. The "Traditional vs Crypto Passive Income" report compares the performance of government bonds, tracker funds, and peer-to-peer lending, with the emerging generation of crypto assets including Staking, Masternodes and DPoS.

Report Cover

The INDX report concludes that technical set-up and operational challenges, such as managing wallets, hosted servers and applying critical updates, tend to keep these investments out of reach from all but the most computer and crypto savvy investors. However, the yields from these crypto income investments far outstrip the risk they present, making them an attractive proposition, particularly with greater regulatory oversight and investor protection.

With their STO launching on July 1, 2019, INDX will open up these yielding assets for mass adoption. INDX token holders will receive a quarterly dividend from a portfolio of these assets, which are considered in the report. Additionally, the token value is expected to increase, since 50% net yields are reinvested back into the portfolio to grow the Net Asset Value ( NAV). INDX is an award-winning enterprise, backed by VC Iconic Lab following their due diligence audit, and one of the first regulatory compliant STOs to launch.

"We are forecasting a 44% yield from the INDX portfolio," commented CEO Jonathan DeCarteret at the WholeSale Investor Show in London. "Its taken two years to build the infrastructure, algorithm and hedging strategy that allows us to capture all the profits from this asset class. Owners of our token will be able to log onto the INDX dashboard and choose to automatically receive their passive income in BTC, ETH, USDC/T, with fiat currencies USD, EUR and GBP to be added later."

Launching into a market energized by Facebook's Libra coin, and a bullish sentiment pushing Bitcoin through $10k for the first time in 2019, INDX are reporting unprecedented interest. "We doubled our Pre-Sale following investor appetite and were still over-subscribed," DeCarteret confirmed. "It is clear investors want exposure to the next bull run, receive regular dividends and the freedom to sell their investment with zero exit fees."

The underlying INDX algorithm and technology platform, alongside a strategic alliance with BlockMatrix, allows INDX to offer the full spectrum of these high-yielding assets. Taking this diversified approach, INDX hope to make crypto "boring" again, as seen in their launch video.

The INDX token sale goes live 9 am on July 1, 2019 (BST), with a limited 30% bonus for the first $1m allocation. Qualified investors should visit the INDX website and follow the link to invest in either BTC, ETH, DAI or USD, EUR or GBP. Initial dividends will be paid in Q3 2019, with a 44% yield forecast from the US$15m fund.

About INDX

An award-winning, VC-led, asset-backed and regulatory-compliant STO, fully tradable on exchanges, giving investors liquidity with zero exit fees. Own the INDX token to receive a regular passive income. INDX leverage proprietary technology to deliver profits form Masternodes, Staking and DPoS with 50% of net yield distributed as a quarterly dividend to token holders. The remaining 50% is reinvested back into the portfolio to grow the token NAV on exchanges.

Press Contact

Helen Moore DisPRuptive

+44 (0)7824 876516

helenmoore@dispruptive.com

Related Images

report.jpg

Report

Report Cover

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezYC8bvq8J0

SOURCE INDX Group