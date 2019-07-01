INDX's Crypto Token Sale Opens Staking Dividends to the Masses

LONDON, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INDX, a crypto passive income FinTech company, today launched a dividend paying security token offering (STO), allowing mass adoption of staking yields to anyone holding their token.

Sale Starts July 1, 9 a.m.

INDX token will grant investors and institutions access to Masternodes, DPoS and Staking yields. Through holding the INDX token, investors receive 50% of the net profits from digital assets included in the INDX portfolio, selected by INDX's proprietary algorithm. In addition to this quarterly dividend, investors have upside potential from the expected appreciation of the INDX token, since 50% of net yields are reinvested back into the portfolio to grow the Net Asset Value (NAV).

The INDX token sale goes live at 9 a.m. (BST) on July 1, 2019, with a limited 30% bonus for the first $1m allocation. Qualified investors should visit the INDX website and follow the link to invest with either BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, TRX, DAI, ZRX or Fiat (USD, EUR or GBP). Initial dividends will be paid to INDX token holders in Q4 2019, with a 44% gross yield forecast from the $15m fund.

"We've made investing in INDX as simple as possible," states COO Gareth Ward. Qualified investors need only follow these steps to pass KYC and receive their Investor Pass before making their investment as explained here. INDX are raising $15m, which will be deployed by their algorithm. 30% bonus is restricted to the first $1m of investment and will then be reduced to 15%, 5% and 0% for each successive $1m raised.

INDX is an award-winning STO, backed by venture capitalists Iconic Lab, following its published audit, and is one of the first regulatory compliant STOs to launch. "We are forecasting a 44% yield from the INDX portfolio," remarked DeCarteret at the Goldfingr Investor Launch in London on June 26. "Owners of the INDX token will be able to log into the INDX dashboard and choose to automatically receive their passive income in BTC, ETH, USDC/T. We plan to add fiat currencies including USD, EUR and GBP, as soon as possible."

The INDX algorithm scans the market for all Staking, Masternodes and DPoS projects, compiling key data to generate a risk-managed portfolio. The INDX Platform then spins up and hosts the assets, secures the wallets and distributes the dividend to INDX token holders. Simultaneously, the INDX Hedge protects the portfolio to reduce the potential impact of any sudden market crash. Through this diversified approach, INDX intends to avoid the volatility in the crypto money markets and make crypto 'boring', as seen in the firm's launch video.

INDX is an award-winning, VC-led, asset-backed and regulatory-compliant STO, fully tradable on exchanges, giving investors liquidity with zero exit fees. Own the INDX token to receive a regular dividend from our portfolio. INDX leverages proprietary technology to deliver profits from Masternodes, Staking and DPoS with 50% of net yield distributed as a quarterly dividend to token holders. The remaining 50% is reinvested into the portfolio to grow the token's NAV on exchanges.

