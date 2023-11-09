Indy-Based Coffee Company, Java House, Expands to Fishers with a New Location!

FISHERS, Ind., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Java House, known for its exceptionally smooth coffee and locally crafted food menu, is thrilled to introduce its newest café in Fishers, Indiana on Friday, November 10th. Located at 8789 North Street, Suite 110.

The decision to establish a Java House location in Fishers was motivated by the evident surge in demand for an exceptional coffee experience within this growing community. By closely monitoring our customers' preferences and gathering valuable feedback, it became clear that venturing into Fishers was the next step in our journey.

At Java House, it's more than just a café; it's an entire experience. Visitors can look forward to a diverse menu featuring an array of coffee and tea options, as well as locally sourced food offerings. With nine locations already thriving across Indianapolis and West Lafayette, Java House has its sights set on continued expansion throughout the state and beyond.

Share your experiences with us on:

Instagram: @javahouse

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/javahouse

Facebook: facebook.com/javahouse

TikTok: tiktok.com/@javahouse

Visit us online at javahouse.com for more information and updates!

Contact:

Steve Schott

[email protected]

SOURCE Java House