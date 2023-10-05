Indy-Based Coffee Company, Java House, Expands to West Lafayette with Four New Locations!

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Java House, a beloved café known for its exceptionally smooth coffee and welcoming atmosphere, is thrilled to announce its expansion into West Lafayette, Indiana. Earlier this year, Java House took possession over the Copper Moon Café's in Greater Lafayette. All locations are currently closed for remodeling BUT the first Grand Opening of Java House is set for 10/6/23 at 351 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette, IN 47906.

Java House is establishing itself as a staple in the coffee community, renowned for its commitment to quality, innovation, and welcoming environment. The decision to open in West Lafayette comes in response to the growing demand for exceptional coffee.

New West Lafayette Locations:

  1. 351 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette, IN 47906
  2. 4729 Meijer Court, Lafayette, Indiana 47905
  3.  302 Vine Street, #110, West Lafayette, IN 47906 – Located on Purdue Campus
  4.  225 S University St, West Lafayette, IN 47907 - Located in the ABE building on Purdue Campus

Each location has been carefully selected to provide convenient access to West Lafayette residents, students, and visitors. The presence of Java House in these areas aims to become an integral part of the community and university, offering an inviting space for coffee enthusiasts and a hub for social connections.

Java House is not just a café; it's an experience. Customers can expect a diverse menu featuring a wide range of coffee and tea options to a locally produced food offering.

Java House believes they create the best tasting beverages in town – make sure to swing by and give it a shot!

