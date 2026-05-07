Indy-Based Firm is Advising Brands on How to Better Connect with Fans and Unlock More Value from their Sports Sponsorships

INDIANAPOLIS, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brands active in sports sponsorships now have a new way to measure KPIs related to their partnerships with the local teams. Independent creative agency Bradley and Montgomery (BaM) has launched BaM Sports, a new division aiming to help brands get more return from their sponsorship investments.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, BaM Sports is headed by long-time marketing agency pros in CEO Mark Bradley and President Laurie Schneider. BaM Sports offers clients a new view of how to approach sponsorships beyond traditional impression metrics with its new proprietary Magnetic Score™ sponsorship diagnostic tool, and Fan Identity Intelligence™.

The Magnetic Score™ measures four brand dimensions across the sponsorship fanbase: recognition, understanding, trust and consideration. The results reveal how the brand is resonating with the fan and how strong or weak any of those four dimensions are.

BaM Sports synthesizes industry-leading fan data into our proprietary Fan Identity Intelligence™ for each fanbase – delivering deep insights into the behaviors, passions, rituals and local community dynamics that shape fandom at the team level.

"We have found insights that impact how brands should think about their sponsorship spend," Bradley said. "For example, branded experiences nationally have a 26% greater impact on core KPIs like consideration, engagement and purchase intent over traditional placements like the Jumbotron, LED/static boards, or even naming rights. In one baseball stadium we looked at, the difference is even greater at 41%. This is another reason why it's so important to evaluate each fan base, brand, team, and venue individually to craft the most efficient strategy."

The Magnetic Score™ and Fan Identity Intelligence™ inform the creation of a sponsorship playbook – actionable steps to drive better fan connection and impactful growth.

"For too long, sponsorship has been treated as visibility alone: a logo on a jersey or a sign on the Jumbotron," Schneider said. "After 20-plus years working with brands, and as a lifelong sports fan myself, I understand how deeply fans invest emotionally in their teams. Brand exposure without strategy rarely delivers results. This perspective shapes how we approach strategy for our clients. Real value comes from understanding how fans currently perceive the brand and knowing the fan's identity beyond standard demographics. Then using these insights to develop a sponsorship strategy that drives brand growth."

A Proven Track Record in Sports

With BaM Sports, led by President Laurie Schneider, Bradley and Montgomery builds on its 26 years of creative experience working with global brands including Chase, J.P. Morgan, Microsoft, Xbox, VH1, Sony Pictures, Minecraft, and more. The agency has produced sponsorship and activation work across major leagues, teams and events.

BaM has partnered with brands on their sponsorships with teams including the New York Knicks, New York Liberty, FC Cincinnati, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, New York Giants, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, New York Rangers, Golden State Valkyries, Tampa Bay Lightning, the U.S. Open Tennis Championships, Arizona Diamondbacks, NCAA, NBA, NASCAR, and more.

For more information about BaM Sports, visit bamsports.com.

About Bradley and Montgomery (BaM)

Bradley and Montgomery (BaM) is an independent creative agency based in Indianapolis, Indiana. For over 26 years, BaM has helped brands like Chase, Microsoft, Apple, VH1, Xbox, and others shorten the customer journey by diagnosing and removing the consumer friction that blocks action.

For more information about Bradley and Montgomery (BaM), visit bamideas.com.

Contact: Josh Rattray

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SOURCE BaM Sports