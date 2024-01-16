Indy Latin Music Artist Lilia Mendoza Garcia a.k.a Katrilia Releases Her Hit Song "No Quiero" Along with Teasers of the Highly Anticipated "Momentos"

Katrilia

16 Jan, 2024, 08:54 ET

MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a resounding entry to the music scene, Katrilia, the emerging Mexican artist, is making an indelible mark with her latest release, "No Quiero." Translated to "I Don't Want" in English, this track serves not only as a catchy and empowering anthem but also as a compelling narrative urging listeners to prioritize self-worth and embrace solitude over toxic company. Katrilia's musical finesse is rooted in a childhood passion that bloomed at the age of 6.

Katrilia-No Quiero (Official Video)
Latin Music Artist - Katrilia
What sets Katrilia apart is her hands-on approach to her craft — she not only performs but is also the creative force behind her music. She writes her own songs, crafting narratives that resonate with authenticity, and takes an active role in shaping the harmonies that define her distinctive sound.

With a remarkable journey that started with singing and dancing, Lilia Mendoza García, under her artist's name Katrilia, honed her artistic skills from a young age, setting the stage for her vibrant presence in the music industry today.

Her early experiences extend beyond music. Katrilia, a multi-talented artist, also delved into modeling, showcasing her versatility in the United States as well as her home country of Mexico. This blend of cultural influences and diverse experiences contributes to the richness of Katrilia's artistry, making her a unique force to be reckoned with in the contemporary music landscape.

This journey of self-discovery and artistic exploration culminates in "No Quiero," where infectious beats merge seamlessly with heartfelt lyrics. The track is more than just a song; it's a testament to Katrilia's personal growth and an invitation for her audience to embark on a similar journey of empowerment and resilience.

As audiences across the globe resonate with "No Quiero," Katrilia is already preparing for her next musical endeavor — the highly anticipated "Momentos." This upcoming project promises a captivating exploration of Katrilia's artistic versatility, delving into various facets of life and emotions. With an earnest desire to create music that not only entertains but also directly speaks to the human experience, Katrilia is poised to establish a profound connection with her growing audience.

In a recent statement, Katrilia articulated her aspirations, stating, "I want to keep growing and evolving as an artist. My goal is not only to create great music but to be a positive influence on those who listen. Music has the transformative power to inspire and uplift, and I want to use my platform to make a positive difference in people's lives."

Emphasizing authenticity and relatability, Katrilia is determined to carve her distinctive space in the competitive music industry. Her unwavering dedication to fostering a positive impact through her art sets her apart, and fans can expect more empowering and soul-stirring content in the future.

Katrilia's artistic journey is characterized by passion, resilience, and an unyielding commitment to personal and artistic growth. As she continues to ascend in her career, there's no doubt that Katrilia is on the path to becoming the best version of herself — both as an artist and as an individual.

Beyond the music, Katrilia envisions her artistic platform as a means to advocate for positive change. From promoting mental health awareness to championing inclusivity, Katrilia aims to use her influence to make a lasting impact on society. This vibrant artist warmly invites fans and media alike to join her on this exciting musical journey.

For further information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact:

Lilia Mendoza Garcia, [email protected], +1 (786) 306-5999
Facebook: @ Katriliamusica | @ Katrilia
Instagram: @katriliamusica
Tik Tok: @katriliamusica
Youtube: @Katriliamusica
Spotify: Katrilia
Apple Music: katrilia

