Indy Medical Group Opens New Medical Weight Loss Clinic in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indy Medical Group announces the grand opening of a new medical weight loss clinic in Indianapolis, offering the most advanced medical weight loss therapy in over two decades. Supervised by a medical doctor and run by a medical specialist, this effective, safe, and affordable therapy is now available in the Indianapolis area by calling 317-427-6050 or by visiting https://bestindyweightloss.com/

It has been twenty years since any significant developments in the weight loss industry, despite the epidemic of overeating in the U.S. The poor health conditions that being overweight can cause are also rising. The practitioner who developed the Indy Weight Loss therapy felt it was time to approach the problem in a new way and find a medical weight loss approach without surgery or serious medications.

Indy Medical Group is owned by a weight loss practitioner and a team of specialists trained to work with patients who need to lose weight, but desire to do so without invasive gastric bypass surgery or stimulant-based pharmaceuticals. The clinic offers a new protein-based therapy that is easy to administer, is 100% safe and FDA approved. Using the same form of protein the human body naturally produces, this solution elevates the number of proteins in the system, signaling to the person that they are not hungry, and in fact, fully satisfied.

Other weight loss programs focus on increasing metabolism (while increasing heart rate, which can pose risks) or limiting the amount of food you can eat (gastric surgery) while not ever dealing with hunger pangs and cravings. Indy Medical Group eliminates hunger and increases metabolism with a simple, natural protein formula combined with the fat-fighting nutrient B-12. People report having more energy, no desire to eat more than small amounts, and feeling great throughout the day.

Losing weight is the most important thing people can do to improve their overall health. Being at an optimum weight improves one's chances of having normal blood pressure, fewer aches and pains, and a more efficient digestive system. It also lowers the risk of developing serious diseases. Until now, doctors have been limited to two options; Phentermine, (or Adipex), stimulants that increase the metabolism without curbing hunger--or gastric surgery, a sleeve that restricts the amount of food you can physically eat. This is a serious surgery with a long recovery time and calls for a lifetime of changing one's eating habits.

The Indy Medical Group's therapeutic formula was developed by a weight loss doctor with twenty years of experience who found that many of his patients 1. did not qualify for either of the options above, or 2. could not afford them. And, these options did nothing to address the issue of hunger, cravings, and overeating. After years of research, the idea of using the body's proteins to mimic the state the body goes into after eating came about. Now, this protein-based formula has been approved by the FDA and is helping thousands of patients lose weight without severely altering their lifestyle, diet, or having to spend countless hours each day in a gym or suffering from hunger.

The Indy Medical Group is now open in Indianapolis and ready to offer safe, effective weight loss with an experienced team, and scheduling an in-person initial consultation is easy, just call 317-427-6050.

