Indy Samra Appointed as Corporate Advisor for Crypto Asset Rating, Inc.

EDISON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto Asset Rating Inc, a US-Based fintech company disrupting the global capital market, announced today that Indy Samra, an established Private Wealth Advisor and market commentator, has joined the executive team as Corporate Advisor.

With his analytical background and extensive experience, Samra will provide market guidance and accelerate global growth. His responsibilities will include the development of strategic partnerships focusing on financial inclusion across the various geographic regions.

"Given our vision, strategy and up-coming launch of products, Indy brings his expertise, research, and insights to our team, so that our investors can make informed decisions," said Pramod Attarde, Chief Executive Officer of Crypto Asset Rating. "2021 will be our year to plug the gaps in the crypto market and bridge the governance institutions with the existing and new thought leaders of the crypto industry. Indy will be instrumental to our success. "

Crypto Asset Rating Inc. developed a custom rating algorithm to conduct an exhaustive multi-layered evaluation. The Company also believes in transforming global capital markets through its Tokenization Asset Platform (TAP) and media content platform, Crypto Business World (CBW). This year includes plans to launch a rating and training platform, Crypto index, and Real Estate Tokenization Asset Platform.

SOURCE Crypto Asset Rating Inc

