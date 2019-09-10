Indy Tech Gives Raises More Than $50,000 for Local Charities

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Indianapolis-based tech leaders OneCause, PFL, Boardable, and PERQ teamed up for the inaugural Indy Tech Gives™ social fundraising challenge, raising more than $50,000 for Central Indiana nonprofits. The six-week fundraising challenge ran from July 20 to August 31 benefiting Riley Children's Foundation, Brooke's Place for Grieving Young People, United Way of Central Indiana, Cancer Support Community Central Indiana, and TechPoint Foundation for Youth.

"Indy Tech Gives takes a new spin on corporate philanthropy uniting the growing Indianapolis tech community with local nonprofits in an effort to give back and create real, meaningful impact," said Steve Johns, chief executive officer for OneCause. "Each participating company was driven by a personal passion for the selected benefiting charities, and it showed. We hope this annual social fundraising competition continues to grow each year, helping create positive change here in our local communities and other technology hubs."

The 228 challenge participants raised funds through the OneCause Peer-to-Peer Social Fundraising platform, with live leaderboards, giving day matches, team-based competitions, and social sharing to drive employee participation. Participants competed as individuals and teams, expanding fundraising reach by tapping into their social networks and getting creative with individual fundraising challenges.

Campaign highlights include:

In its first year, the Indy Tech Gives campaign surpassed the collective fundraising goal, raising $50,086 in six weeks.

campaign surpassed the collective fundraising goal, raising in six weeks. Social sharing helped the campaign stretch beyond the local Central Indiana community, with a 54,230 social reach inspiring 689 donors from 37 different states.

community, with a 54,230 social reach inspiring 689 donors from 37 different states. Top individual fundraiser Craig Boas , director of business development for PFL, raised more than $8,300 for Brooke's Place, shaving his head to drive donations in the first week of the campaign. Craig's head shaving challenge motivated fellow competitor Brad Ton , a OneCause Account Executive, to complete his own personal challenge, shaving his head when he hit his $1,000 raised goal.

, director of business development for PFL, raised more than for Brooke's Place, shaving his head to drive donations in the first week of the campaign. Craig's head shaving challenge motivated fellow competitor , a OneCause Account Executive, to complete his own personal challenge, shaving his head when he hit his raised goal. James Rischar , senior vice president of services and support for OneCause, organized a 55-mile bike ride from Indianapolis to the Tyler Trent Student Gate dedication at Purdue's Ross-Ade Stadium on September 7th to raise donations for Riley Children's Hospital.

, senior vice president of services and support for OneCause, organized a 55-mile bike ride from to the Tyler Trent Student Gate dedication at Ross-Ade Stadium on to raise donations for Riley Children's Hospital. Boardable chief executive officer and United Way of Central Indiana board member, Jeb Banner , sponsored a corporate matching day to double individual donations raised by employees.

board member, , sponsored a corporate matching day to double individual donations raised by employees. The PERQ fundraising team got creative with its fundraising for Cancer Support Community Central Indiana planning interoffice raffles and a bake sale to inspire donations.

For more information about joining Indy Tech Gives or to create a similar challenge in your local area, please visit: http://bit.ly/ITG2020SignUp.

About OneCause®

OneCause creates user-friendly fundraising software that helps nonprofits engage donors, raise more money and save valuable time and resources. Our full suite of cloud-based fundraising solutions has powered 5,000 organizations, well over 20,000 fundraising events, and helped nonprofits raise more than $2 billion. Located in the marketing technology hub of Indianapolis, OneCause has been recognized on the Inc. 500 list of Fastest Growing Companies, received a TechPoint MIRA award for Mobile Technology Excellence & Innovation, and is a five-time Stevie® Award winner for excellence and innovation in Customer Service.

About PFL

PFL is a leading provider of Tactile Marketing Automation solutions that help brands rise above the digital noise and be heard. With over 12,000 active customers, PFL provides sales enablement and marketing automation solutions, as well as printing, mailing and fulfillment services, to directly connect B2B and B2C organizations with cutting-edge solutions that accelerate productivity and drive business forward. The company is co-headquartered in Livingston, Montana and Indianapolis, Indiana. To learn more visit www.PFL.com.

About Boardable

Boardable is an online board management portal that centralizes communication, document storage, meeting planning, and everything involved with running a board of directors. Founded in 2017 by nonprofit leaders and founders, Boardable has a mission to improve board engagement for nonprofits. Boardable is based in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at www.boardable.com.

About PERQ

PERQ is a marketing technology company founded in 2001, empowers businesses and the online consumer experience through innovative solutions powered by artificial intelligence. More than 1,000 businesses in the home furnishings, auto retailing and multifamily industries leverage PERQ's Marketing Cloud and technology to give them more visibility into their digital marketing efforts and sales. Learn more at www.PERQ.com.

