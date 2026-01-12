IndyGeneUS Bio Files Patent for Clinico-Genomic Insight Engine™, Advancing their AI×Bio Factory Hub from Baltimore to Africa

BALTIMORE, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IndyGeneUS Bio today announced the filing of a patent application covering its Clinico-Genomic Insight Engine™ (CGIE™)—a foundational platform under development to support regulated whole-genome analysis, AI-enabled target discovery, and secure genomic data operations for pharmaceutical and public-sector use.

The patent application was filed by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, a law firm widely recognized for representing venture-backed technology and life-science companies at the forefront of innovation.

The filing comes at a time when drug developers, investors, and regulators are increasingly prioritizing scalable genomic infrastructure capable of supporting AI-driven discovery while meeting stringent requirements for security, compliance, and data governance. As development costs rise and biological complexity remains underexplored, platforms that integrate genomics, artificial intelligence, and regulated compute are emerging as critical enablers of next-generation therapeutics.

Baltimore Development Corporation is the lead seed investor in the veteran-led and black-owned company, reinforcing Baltimore's growing role as a national hub for advanced life-science infrastructure, artificial intelligence, and data-driven biomedical innovation.

"CGIE™ is being built as future-facing infrastructure rather than a point solution," said Yusuf Henriques, Founder and CEO of IndyGeneUS Bio. "Our objective is to establish the AI×Bio Factory—the BlackRock of Genomics—capable of transforming population-scale genomic data into durable biomedical and therapeutic assets."

The core engine of IndyGeneUS Bio's AI×Bio Factory is CGIE™, which integrates secure whole-genome sequencing workflows, high-performance computing, and audit-ready data governance into a unified platform. The system is being developed to support regulated genomic workloads, including variant discovery, AI model training, and longitudinal analysis, with initial deployments anticipated in 2026.

According to the company, the AI×Bio Factory architecture aligns with national priorities articulated by the U.S. National Security Commission on Emerging Biotechnology, which has identified biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and secure data infrastructure as strategic assets for U.S. competitiveness, resilience, and health security.

"Unlike many AI-enabled drug-discovery platforms that rely primarily on Western-derived genomic datasets, CGIE™ is designed to expand genomic reference space by incorporating data from African diaspora and Indigenous populations," says Henriques. "These groups represent the highest levels of human genetic diversity and remain significantly underrepresented in existing databases."

Henriques, a former U.S. Army combat medic and former FDA regulator is supported by a multidisciplinary founding team of fellow Howard University alumni where Henriques is currently pursuing a PhD in Interdisciplinary Biomedical Sciences (IBMS).

Recently, IndyGeneUS Bio entered into an exclusive commercialization agreement with a large contract research organization (CRO) in Africa to validate more than 500,000 whole-blood samples. These samples will undergo rigorous quality verification, including viability assessment and whole-genome sequencing readiness, prior to integration into the CGIE™ platform.

Deployment of seed funding by BDC and DownEast Digital syndicate are being utilized to complete CGIE™ platform development and advance early AI×Bio Factory pilot programs with pharmaceutical and public-sector partners. The company expects to engage prospective collaborators and investors around platform validation and scale-up milestones throughout 2026.

