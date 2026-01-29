IndySoft Expands Global Footprint to Support Enterprise-Scale Measurement-Driven Asset Management

New global teams enable accelerated product development and expand support coverage for organizations managing measurement-critical assets at scale.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IndySoft ( www.indysoft.com ), a global leader in calibration and asset management software, is excited to announce the expansion of its global operations with new offices and dedicated teams in the UK, Germany, India, and Brazil. The growth reflects IndySoft's continued investment in global infrastructure designed to better serve organizations managing measurement-critical assets across complex, multi-site operations.

This expansion includes the acquisition of IndySoft Europe, formalizing a trusted partnership spanning more than 20 years. Alongside new teams in Germany, India, and Brazil, IndySoft has added 26 team members globally, strengthening its bench of metrology experts, software developers, and automation specialists.

"As organizations scale globally, the complexity of managing measurement-critical assets increases dramatically," said Rhett Price, CEO of IndySoft. "Formalizing our long-standing partnership with IndySoft Europe and building specialized teams in key regions gives our customers what they've been asking for: deeper expertise, faster development cycles, and support that matches the scale of their operations. This growth strengthens the experience for every IndySoft customer, including those we serve here in the US."

The expanded organization includes dedicated teams focused on metrology data services, calibration automation, and accelerated product development across IndySoft's calibration, asset management, tooling, and preventive maintenance solutions. Built on strategic groundwork laid in 2023 and 2024, the expansion ensures growth enhances product quality, service delivery, and long-term customer value.

"Connecting regional expertise with IndySoft's expanded global resources allows us to deliver greater value to customers," said Jake Bishop, Director of Global Sales at IndySoft. "It's a natural evolution of our partnership and an important step forward for organizations seeking a single partner for measurement-driven asset management."

For enterprise organizations consolidating vendors and seeking a single partner to support the full asset lifecycle, IndySoft's global growth signals readiness to meet the demands of large-scale, regulated, and measurement-driven environments.

About IndySoft:

Founded in 1998, IndySoft is a leading provider of calibration and asset management software solutions. Serving a diverse range of industries, IndySoft's innovative products help businesses achieve compliance, streamline operations, and maximize efficiency. For more information, visit www.indysoft.com.

