INE Announces Five New Professional Certifications

"No other comprehensive suite of cloud certifications on the market is hands-on. Ours will be," says Neal Bridges, INE's Chief Content Officer. "Through years of instruction, we have pinpointed gaps in the actual, practical execution of cloud architects. We feel we can better prepare students for a successful career by creating a cloud certification that is reflective of what they will encounter in the real world."

The new INE certifications will cover Azure, AWS, Multi-cloud and Hybrid-cloud areas. They will put businesses in a better position to protect their assets as well, by being assured that professionals who have passed INE Cloud Foundations, as well as subsequent INE certifications, are expertly prepared and trained with hands-on methods, and will be able to apply their knowledge instantly upon passing the certification.

"With the acquisition of eLEarnSecurity two years ago, we were excited to dip our toes into the ocean of certifications, and the community support for those certifications has been phenomenal," says Bridges. "We have seen a massive adoption of our cybersecurity certifications as we've begun to partner with recruiting organizations and HR teams around the world. We already have industry support for the new INE certifications, and we are confident they will be widely adopted and viewed as top-tier certifications."

INE will provide specific details regarding the new certifications in the coming weeks and months. You can find more information about INE and the exciting RedefINE 2021 event here.

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next generation security and infrastructure programming and development.

