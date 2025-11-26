CARY, N.C., Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New courses, certifications, and hands-on training strengthen workforce readiness.

INE, the leading provider of hands-on IT and Cybersecurity training and industry-recognized certification prep, today announced a significant expansion of its learning portfolio, reaffirming its commitment to empowering technology professionals with the skills they need to thrive.

INE Expands Cross-Skilling Innovations

As organizations across the globe accelerate their adoption of cloud, AI, automation, and advanced security technologies, IT teams must remain more adaptable than ever. INE continues to meet this demand by releasing new, high-impact content and refreshing existing learning paths to ensure learners stay aligned with industry standards, master emerging tools, and build real-world, muscle-memory expertise.

Expanding Content for Today's Most In-Demand Skills

Over the last quarter, INE has rolled out a wide range of new courses, hands-on labs, and certification prep resources designed to help professionals cross-skill and upskill within one integrated training platform. New and updated content includes:

AI in Automation Course — Now part of INE's Cisco certification prep, enabling learners to integrate AI-driven automation capabilities into modern enterprise infrastructures.

— Now part of INE's Cisco certification prep, enabling learners to integrate AI-driven automation capabilities into modern enterprise infrastructures. Enterprise Network Design Scenarios — Advanced modules supporting CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure candidates with realistic scenario-based design and troubleshooting.

— Advanced modules supporting CCIE Enterprise Infrastructure candidates with realistic scenario-based design and troubleshooting. Updated INE Security Certifications & Prep — Enhancements to Certified Incident Responder (CIR) and Certified Threat Hunting Professional (CTHP) programs, ensuring security specialists train on current adversarial tactics and defense strategies.

— Enhancements to Certified Incident Responder (CIR) and Certified Threat Hunting Professional (CTHP) programs, ensuring security specialists train on current adversarial tactics and defense strategies. Expanded Certification Prep for Industry-Leading Vendors — Including updated pathways for CISSP, CompTIA Security+, and Network+.

— Including updated pathways for CISSP, CompTIA Security+, and Network+. New Junior Data Scientist (eJDS) Learning Path & Certification — A guided, practical path designed to introduce learners to Python, data analysis, machine learning foundations, and real-world data workflows.

"Technology doesn't stand still, and neither should the people who power it," said Lindsey Rinehart, INE Chief Executive Officer. "Our goal is to give learners one place to grow from novice to expert, with continuously refreshed, hands-on content that reflects what top employers need right now."

A Platform Built for Real Skill Development

INE's training model emphasizes hands-on learning, scenario-based exercises, and progressive skill-building paths. Learners can practice concepts in real environments, gaining practical experience that transfers directly to on-the-job performance. Through this approach, INE enables individuals and teams to build lasting, applied knowledge rather than rely on passive video training.

Supporting Professionals on Their Learning Journey

In an effort to make high-quality technical training accessible to as many professionals as possible, INE is also offering limited-time pricing during the Black Friday period. These offers provide reduced-cost access to INE's most comprehensive training plans and certifications, supporting learners at every stage of their career development.

Learners can choose from bundles that include annual subscriptions, certification vouchers, and hands-on labs, saving up to $750! For the first time, INE is offering the INE Premium Subscription for 50% off to ensure the most comprehensive training subscription is accessible to learners at every level.

To learn more about INE's commitment to accessible, high-impact training—and to explore this year's limited-time Black Friday opportunities—users can visit https://learn.ine.com/promo/black-friday-2025.

About INE

INE x INE Security is the premier provider of online networking and cybersecurity training and certification. Harnessing a powerful hands-on lab platform, cutting-edge technology, a global video distribution network, and world-class instructors, INE Security is the top training choice for Fortune 500 companies worldwide for cybersecurity training in business and for IT professionals looking to advance their careers. INE Security's suite of learning paths offers an incomparable depth of expertise across cybersecurity and is committed to delivering advanced technical training while also lowering the barriers worldwide for those looking to enter and excel in an IT career.

