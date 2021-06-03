INE Hosts RedefINE 2021

"We continue to make investments into an actively engaging learning platform."--Richard Mclain, CEO, INE.com Tweet this

CEO Richard McLain and other members of INE's executive leadership team will officially kick off the three-day event by announcing a series of considerable improvements to the company's platform, as well as new ventures that will have a drastic impact on the industry as a whole.

"For more than a decade, we have been delivering the world's best IT training to students around the world," says McLain. "We've invested years of research, and continue to make investments into an actively engaging learning platform."

Among the visible changes users will notice immediately is an accelerated cadence of new course releases. INE is now committed to releasing fresh new content on a monthly basis. This is particularly innovative on the cybersecurity side, where there is typically a six to nine month lag between course development and distribution. Going forward, this process will happen much more quickly, due to INE's significant investment in expertise and resources.

"Emerging threats from a largely remote workforce sparked new challenges," says INE's Chief Content Officer Neal Bridges. "The evolution of the digital space means you need access to the most up-to-date training."

During the event, INE leadership will announce improvements to the platform and user experience, designed to drastically enhance the way students interact and consume training content. The changes will provide clear direction for students' career paths, and offer a unique type of guidance not available anywhere else in the world.

RedefINE 2021 will truly redefine what it means to be a leader in the ever-changing Information technology field. To register for free, visit https://ine.com/pages/ine-redefine-2021.

