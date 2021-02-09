INE Raises the Bar, Lowers Barriers to IT Training

"We are raising the bar, but lowering the barriers." -- Richard McLain, INE's CEO Tweet this

Access to the entire course library for a single user is being reduced by more than 50% - to $749 per year. Leading cyber security and IT training courses currently run anywhere from $3,000 to $7,500 annually, making them financially out of reach for many people. INE already offers a comparable level of expertise, combined with access to a comprehensive training library, now at a much more attainable price. "Information Technology is so intertwined in today's world," McLain says. "You pick a specialty, and with the structure now in place, you can get that great depth of expertise, but you will also get incredible breadth around it."

Better access is only one piece of the puzzle. INE is also dedicated to making its courses more robust and more challenging. "This isn't just about creating more experts," McLain says. "It is about creating the best experts in the world. If we can take a significant step toward lowering barriers and reaching more people, we can help the tech industry as a whole to become more diverse. In doing so, we believe everyone wins."

About INE:

