INE, United Nations Join Forces for World Innovation and Creativity Day Global Hackathon

The World Innovation Day Hackathon will be held across 50+ countries in celebration of UN World Innovation and Creativity Day . The global virtual event will bring together the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), high-level developers, top International government officials, and leading private sector companies to create solutions leading to inclusive and equitable access to quality education, acceleration in the eradications of health crises including COVID-19, and a global economy with a thriving GDP Per Capita Growth, rather than a shrinking one.

"At INE, we are working tirelessly to get the best technical training/education into the hands of businesses and individuals across the globe," says INE's CEO Richard McLain. "We are thrilled to find partners in the United Nations and Hackmakers who are equally dedicated to making quality education accessible to people around the globe."

The Opening Ceremony will take place Friday, April 16th at 7:30am EDT. The hackathon will last 4 days, ending Monday, April 19th at 7:30am, and is open to students, working professionals, startups, freelance technologists, faculty, and IT service firms from across the world. During the hackathon, they will receive mentorship and advice from a variety of experts including INE experts. Challenge statements will be issued during the Opening Ceremony, and solutions will be judged on a criteria of consistency, originality, social value, quality/design and commercialization opportunity. Potential solutions include apps, dashboards, monitoring techniques, educational tools and anything participants can imagine and create! Winners will be awarded prizes contributed by sponsors including INE, and other community partners.

About INE:

INE is the premier provider of Technical Training for the IT industry. INE is revolutionizing the digital learning industry through the implementation of adaptive technologies and a proven method of hands on training experiences. INE's portfolio of training is built for levels of technical learning specializing in advanced networking technologies, next generation security and infrastructure programming and development.

