Ineffable Intelligence Selects Google Cloud To Power Its Superintelligence Mission

Following a rigorous evaluation of the infrastructure market and a historic $1.1 billion seed round, Ineffable Intelligence enters agreement with Google Cloud to develop the world's first "superlearner"

LONDON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Cloud Summit London '26 -- Google Cloud and Ineffable Intelligence today announced a strategic partnership in which Google will provide the specialized infrastructure for Ineffable's new frontier AI lab. Under the agreement, Ineffable Intelligence, the London-based startup founded by AlphaGo visionary David Silver, has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud partner, utilizing Google's world-class AI-optimized technology to advance the next frontier of artificial intelligence: systems that learn continuously from their own experience.

The partnership follows Ineffable Intelligence's historic $1.1 billion seed round, the largest of its kind in European history. Ineffable Intelligence will utilize Google Cloud's high-performance computing capabilities to accelerate its mission of developing a "superlearner." This partnership will also see Ineffable Intelligence deploy one of the largest clusters of A5X, powered by NVIDIA Vera Rubin NVL72 GPUs on Google Cloud, delivering massive computational scale.

Experience-based learning places fundamentally different demands on computing infrastructure than training on static datasets. Rather than learning from static datasets, these systems generate, evaluate, and learn from vast amounts of experience in real time, requiring enormous computational scale, high-performance networking, and tightly integrated training and inference systems. Google Cloud's infrastructure will provide the foundation for this next generation of AI development.

Powering frontier AI with Google Cloud's AI stack

While the industry has seen a surge in simple GPU-renting agreements, Ineffable Intelligence chose Google Cloud for its integrated AI Hypercomputer architecture. Unlike a standard "box of chips" approach, Google Cloud provides a systems-level optimization that combines performance-engineered GPUs with high-efficiency AI networking and storage.

"Training frontier models requires more than just raw compute; it requires a sophisticated orchestration of hardware and software," said David Silver, CEO and Founder of Ineffable Intelligence. "We evaluated the space and chose Google Cloud as the best fit for our reinforcement learning infrastructure. We aren't just looking for processors; we are building a resilient and scalable environment to make 'first contact' with superintelligence, AI that transcends human limitations in science, mathematics, and technology."

Europe's new frontier in AI

The collaboration signals a shift in the global AI landscape, positioning Ineffable Intelligence as a cornerstone of Europe's growing AI ecosystem. By basing operations in London and leveraging Google Cloud's secure infrastructure, Ineffable is poised to attract the continent's premier engineering talent to solve the world's most complex technical challenges.

"We are honored that the Ineffable Intelligence team has chosen Google Cloud to power its mission," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "Ineffable is leveraging our full-stack AI Hypercomputer, from Jupiter networking to our optimized storage, to ensure its researchers can focus on breakthroughs, not bottlenecks. This partnership reflects how leading AI innovators are choosing Google Cloud to move faster and focus on revolutionary research and real-world impact."

About Ineffable Intelligence

Ineffable Intelligence is the frontier AI company on a mission to make first contact with superintelligence. Founded by David Silver in London, it aims to create a superlearner that discovers all knowledge from its own experience, from elementary motor skills through to profound intellectual breakthroughs. This superlearning capability - the ability to endlessly discover knowledge and skills, without relying on human data - will be driven by the world's most powerful reinforcement learning algorithms. The superlearner is expected to rediscover and then transcend the greatest inventions in human history, such as language, science, mathematics and technology - a scientific breakthrough of comparable magnitude to Darwin.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud offers a powerful, optimized AI stack — including AI infrastructure, leading models like Gemini, data management capabilities, multicloud security solutions, developer tools and platform, as well as agents and applications — that enables organizations to transform their business for the Agentic Era. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

SOURCE Google Cloud