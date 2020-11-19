InEight Awarded Five-Year Software Transformation Contract by Sydney Water

SYDNEY, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InEight Inc. (InEight), a global leader in integrated project controls software, today announced the signing of a significant five-year contract with an optional five-year extension between its subsidiary, InEight Pty Ltd., and Sydney Water to transform the way Australia's largest water utility delivers projects and collaborates with its three regional delivery consortia (RDCs) through the Partnering for Success (P4S) program.

P4S is Sydney Water's innovative delivery model for all water and wastewater infrastructure across Sydney, the Blue Mountains and the Illawarra. Under the new model, Sydney Water entered a 10-year partnership with the RDCs to deliver end-to-end design, construction, maintenance and facilities management services. Over the next 10 years, Sydney Water will invest at least $4 billion, supporting more than 400 jobs which is expected to grow to 1200 over the coming years. This regional-based model will help deliver further efficiencies, improve network resilience and deliver the services to meet the needs of Sydney Water's customers for many generations to come.

"Every day, Sydney Water supplies 1.5 billion litres of water to more than five million people who live and work in Greater Sydney and the Illawarra – that's nearly enough to fill the entire Sydney Opera House 57 times," said Mark Simister, Head of Program Delivery, Sydney Water.

"Through the P4S program, we're working closely with the RDCs – Confluence Water, Delivering for Customers and the West Region Delivery Team – to further our vision of creating a better life with world class water services for customers. The P4S integrated project controls system based on the InEight platform will be instrumental in reducing costs, increasing confidence, and driving transparency and collaboration with the RDCs."

Sydney Water's three RDCs are comprised of 12 of Australia's largest design and delivery organisations for public sector infrastructure and capital projects, including John Holland, Jacobs, Lendlease, WSP, Downer, Fulton Hogan and Broadspectrum. Each of these organisations now will rely on the InEight platform for tracking and managing their NEC4 based P4S framework contracts. P4S sees Sydney Water as the first major infrastructure company in Australia to use the NEC4 contract approach to deliver new works.

"InEight was required to earn the right to become the P4S project controls platform through a rigorous competitive process," said Rob Bryant, executive vice president of Asia Pacific, InEight. "The capabilities of the InEight platform are well suited to match Sydney Water's goal of a connected, modern solution with a strong approach to project financials and contract management. With this new strategic partnership in place, our focus now is on delivery and deployment to support Sydney Water and the RDCs."

The InEight project controls platform was designed to meet the needs of construction owners and contractors of all sizes. It delivers consistent project controls workflows and integrates with existing third parties, such as enterprise resource planning systems, to optimize capital programs and project workflows. InEight helps owners and contractors manage costs, reduce risk and drive predictable outcomes across all five phases of the capital project lifecycle.

