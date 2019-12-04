InEight Launches 'Building Confidence' Community Relations Program

"With a strong community relations program, we're providing opportunities for employees to give back, live out our core values and build relationships with each other. All of this ultimately helps create a culture that matters and enhances the employee experience," says Scott Workman, chief administrative officer, InEight.

InEight supports organizations such as Lift Urban Portland in Oregon. "With support from the community, Lift UP reduces hunger and improves the lives of low-income residents in Northwest and Downtown Portland," says Brett Williams, community outreach and marketing manager for Lift UP. "We are happy to receive support from organizations such as InEight."

InEight also works closely with Phoenix Children's Hospital and the American Cancer Society to support access to care for those who need it the most. In addition, InEight partners with the Boys & Girls Club of Scottsdale, Arizona on activities aimed at increasing STEM activities within each of its centers.

"While InEight is making a difference in the capital projects industry, the impact we make on our surrounding communities helps define our organization's success," adds Workman.

About Lift UP

Lift UP was founded in 1980 as Northwest Portland Ministries, by a group of people from churches and synagogues in Northwest Portland. Their goal was to help neighborhood residents through coordinated volunteer efforts.

About InEight

Built on a history of construction and engineering excellence, InEight helps companies all over the world visualize, estimate, manage, control and connect all aspects of their projects. InEight's configurable, modular and field-tested software solutions deliver the visibility and control required for on-budget and on-time project completion. A subsidiary of Kiewit, InEight is based in Scottsdale, Arizona, U.S., and is ISO 27001-certified. For more information, please visit InEight.com.

