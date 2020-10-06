InEight Reimagines Capital Project Document Management with All-New InEight Document

The new InEight Document UI makes collaboration easier for virtual teams while reducing the learning curve for product training and onboarding. The improvements also provide the ability to launch other InEight solutions from within Document, creating a deeper sense of connectivity and consistency with the rest of the InEight platform.

"We conducted extensive user research and testing to make the new InEight Document easier to use without compromising the best-in-class functionality customers have come to rely on," said Mark Edwards, chief delivery officer, InEight. "Now, when someone experiences the new InEight Document for the first time, they not only benefit from the same powerful features and field-tested DNA that have helped make us the de facto industry standard in project document management, they also get new capabilities, tighter integration with other InEight solutions and a modern UI that outshines and outperforms anything else in the market."

Built with connectedness and collaboration in mind, the all-new InEight Document can save individual project team members up to two hours per week, including a 50 percent reduction in time spent searching for documents. Noteworthy features and enhancements include:

New UI/UX: The new UI is more than a just superficial refresh, providing a more intuitive approach to managing project data while minimizing clicks, simplifying navigation and streamlining the overall Document experience.

Saved Views : Now it is possible to save project, company and personal views of a project dashboard. This new feature allows the convenience of personalized data while avoiding the frustration of having to recreate work.

: Now it is possible to save project, company and personal views of a project dashboard. This new feature allows the convenience of personalized data while avoiding the frustration of having to recreate work. Quick Launch : A configurable tool bar with customizable hotlinks for launching favorite modules, actions and reports, making it easier to quickly find and access frequently used information.

: A configurable tool bar with customizable hotlinks for launching favorite modules, actions and reports, making it easier to quickly find and access frequently used information. Enhanced Sort and Filter – This feature is now easier to locate and allows more choices on exactly what to search for and how to filter, yielding better search results faster.

– This feature is now easier to locate and allows more choices on exactly what to search for and how to filter, yielding better search results faster. Simplified Navigation – More intuitive navigation makes accessing other InEight solutions easier and streamlines actions, imports, exports, downloads and distributions.

The reimagined InEight Document follows the second anniversary of InEight acquiring Australian software company QA Software and its flagship document management and collaboration solution, Teambinder. Following the acquisition, InEight assimilated Teambinder into the InEight platform, developed additional features and rebranded it as InEight Document.

For more information about InEight solutions for capital project document management and collaboration, follow InEight on LinkedIn, or visit: https://ineight.com/products/ineight-document/.

About InEight

InEight provides field-tested project management software for the owners, contractors, engineers and architects who are building the world around us. Over 300,000 users and more than 750 customers worldwide rely on InEight for real-time insights that help manage risk and keep projects on schedule and under budget across the entire life cycle. From pre-planning to design, from estimating to scheduling, and from field execution to turnover, InEight has powered more than $400 billion in projects globally across infrastructure, public sector, energy and power, oil, gas and chemical, mining, and commercial. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com.

