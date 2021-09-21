InEight's Fall 2021 Platform Innovations Double Down on Real-Time Capital Project Insights for Stronger Collaboration

"From day one, InEight's vision has been centered on how technology can enable all construction project stakeholders to get better with every project," said Brad Barth, Chief Product Officer, InEight. "That means having better insights and better visibility to risks, which leads to better planning, and that leads to better execution and more predictable outcomes on large capital projects."

Today, the first innovations focus is on short-interval planning (SIP) and subcontractor management. With the addition of SIP, InEight fills an industry gap with a digital approach to daily and weekly planning that traditionally has been the domain of the grease board in the jobsite trailer. Now, users can benefit from a more dynamic, real-time approach that integrates project planning at every level, from CPM schedules to engineering and construction work packages, and from short interval/look-ahead plans to daily crew plans. With InEight's SIP solution, planning teams – including contractors and subcontractors – can collaborate frequently and from anywhere, ensuring everyone is on the same page to mitigate risk and drive greater project certainty.

Additional innovations improve how users manage subcontractors by providing full visibility throughout the life of the project. Users can more accurately track when contractual obligations are met and scope changes are made, enabling real-time progress updates and workflow approvals, as well as facilitate more timely payment processing, subcontractor scheduling and document sharing.

The latest platform enhancements also include:

Streamlined change order management and approvals.

Real-time insights into the impact of changing financials.

Real-time views of current budgets to improve forecast accuracy.

Additional mobile functionality that provides full, real-time visibility into progress and issues of workflows while on-the-go, making it easier to collaborate, share and provide feedback.

"Digital transformation is quickly becoming a business imperative and a key differentiator when it comes to competitiveness. An integrated solution, such as that offered by InEight, offers the industry the smoothest path to adoption, while unlocking a suite of benefits that brings about a new era in project certainty," added Tad Bungener, EVP Marketing & GTM, InEight.

For more information about InEight's quarterly innovations, visit: www.ineight.com/innovations

About InEight

InEight provides field-tested project management software for the owners, contractors, engineers and architects who are building the world around us. Over 300,000 users and more than 750 customers worldwide rely on InEight for real-time insights that help manage risk and keep projects on schedule and under budget across the entire life cycle. From pre-planning to design, from estimating to scheduling, and from field execution to turnover, InEight has powered more than $400 billion in projects globally across infrastructure, public sector, energy and power, oil, gas and chemical, mining, and commercial. For more information, follow InEight on LinkedIn or visit InEight.com .

