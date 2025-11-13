INELDA and SAGECare Partner to Offer Inclusive Deathcare Training for Doulas

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INELDA, (the International End-of-Life Doula Association) and SAGECare are thrilled to announce a new training for end-of-life doulas supporting LGBTQ+ older adults navigating deathcare and end-of-life. This model immerses learners in the experiences of LGBTQ+ older adults, exploring cultural history, inclusive language, case studies, legal considerations, and more. Through guided learning and practical skill-building, participants gain the knowledge necessary to offer meaningful companionship, affirm identity, and advocate for dignity at every stage.

SAGECare + INELDA partner in new training

LGBTQ+ lives are marked by resilience, discrimination, and advocacy, paving the way for the rights and recognition the community experiences today. As the current generation reaches their end of life, it is essential that doulas provide a level of care that is both culturally competent and person-centered.

"End-of-life planning is essential for everyone, but LGBTQ+ people face unique risks—like unrecognized partners or estranged family members overriding their wishes. SAGECare deeply values our training partnership with INELDA as a vital step toward ensuring LGBTQ+ elders' identities and final requests are honored," says Pam Bolton, Managing Director of Social Enterprise at SAGE.

After completing the training, end-of-life doulas will be equipped to provide compassionate support to a generation of trailblazers, ensuring stories are honored and that care is delivered with inclusivity, respect, and empathy.

"The course brings together the deep knowledge and wisdom of SAGE and LGBTQ+ elders while weaving the innovation of the INELDA Doula Approach into this curriculum. This new training is invaluable for end-of-life doulas to provide person-centered culturally-sensitive care. The collaborative training creates a foundational awareness needed for those who identify as LGBTQ+ to support their autonomy and dignity at end-of-life. We are honored to participate in this partnership," notes Omni Kitts Ferara, Director of Education for INELDA.

The shared two-hour credentialing opportunity ($295 base rate) will be made available to doulas who have completed an INELDA End-of-life Doula Training. Doulas who complete the asynchronous training will be awarded an Inclusive Deathcare Badge to signify their ability and willingness to serve the needs of LGBTQ+ adults. Doulas will also be listed on the provider directory hosted by SAGECare.

INELDA is developing other continuing professional development programs, offering nursing contact hours, and exploring options for social work CEUs and chaplaincy. The end-of-life training organization is expanding awareness and competency in the death field, having trained over 9,000 doulas in the United States and reaching 56 countries. INELDA is also focused on creating access for doulas in institutional settings like hospitals and hospices.

INELDA Contact: Loren Talbot (she/her) [email protected]

SAGE Contact: Karen Cushing (she/her) [email protected]

ABOUT INELDA:

INELDA , the International End-of-Life Doula Association, is a nonprofit, mission-driven organization formed in 2015 dedicated to supporting individuals and their circle of care in end-of-life planning and practices. INELDA provides education, resources, community, and advocacy to inspire social awareness and compassionate, accessible deathcare, with an emphasis on the roles of end-of-life doulas.

ABOUT SAGECare:

SAGECare is the education and consulting division of SAGE, the oldest nonprofit organization that advocates for and serves LGBTQ+ elders. We deliver LGBTQ+ aging and person-centered care training to help eldercare and healthcare professionals create safer, more inclusive environments for older adults. SAGECare equips participants with practical tools, cultural insights, and strategies to ensure every older adult is treated with dignity, respect, and quality care.

Learn more about the inclusive deathcare training for doulas.

