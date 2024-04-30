INEO Presents Retail Media Technology at OAAA Media Conference

INEO Retail Media and partner 41:10 Media unveil the future of in-store retail media at largest Out-of-Home advertising industry event

SURREY, BC, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), is displaying its trailblazing in-store retail media advertising technology and business model at the 2024 OAAA Media Conference, hosted by The Out of Home Advertising Association of America ("OAAA"), the premier trade association for the US Out-of-Home (OOH) media industry. The OAAA Media Conference runs from April 29 to May 1 at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

As the retail media advertising landscape experiences rapid expansion and in-store retail media emerges as a pivotal avenue of growth, INEO remains at the forefront of innovation. INEO's in-store retail media solution is a logical and seamless fit for retailers to blend traditional Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising with retail media and benefit from delivering brands targeted advertising and audience engagement within physical retail stores.

At this year's OAAA Media Conference, INEO Retail Media and media sales partner 41:10 Media are displaying the patented INEO Welcoming System within the vendor exhibition. INEO Retail Media's platform offers advertisers unparalleled capabilities to deliver personalized, relevant and impactful campaigns within advertising safe, physical retail stores.

"We are thrilled to have INEO Retail Media and our patented technology advancements at the 2024 OAAA Media Conference," said Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "INEO's strategy of having an INEO Welcoming Pedestal physically in the show exhibition area and having one of our US sales representation partners, 41:10 Media, working the display area, delivers us the ability to have every attendee at this event see and understand what INEO Retail Media is about. In today's hyperconnected world, advertisers' need to capture and retain audience attention is more challenging than ever. INEO's in-store retail media platform empowers advertisers to cut through the noise, delivering messages which resonate with consumers while they are in shopping mode, driving engagement, and ultimately, driving results."

INEO's participation at the OAAA Media Conference underscores its commitment to driving innovation and shaping the future of advertising. Attendees can visit the 41:10 Media presentation area within the Exhibits hall to experience firsthand how INEO's technology is reshaping the in-store retail media advertising landscape.

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

