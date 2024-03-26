INEO Provides Update on Retail Media Division

Advertising on INEO Retail Media in the US is growing quickly

SURREY, BC, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), provides an update on the progress of INEO Retail Media, an operating division of INEO Solutions Inc.

"INEO Retail Media has made great progress in the three months since we launched the division," stated Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "In less than 90 days, led by the leadership of Salim Tharani, INEO has signed representation agreements with US based specialist media firms 45:10 and All Over Media; listed INEO's US store advertising inventory on the programmatic advertising providers Vistar Media, Hivestack and Broadsign; started integration with programmatic advertising provider Place Exchange, and; continued to push ahead with our own direct sales efforts. These initiatives have resulted in eight advertisers placing ad campaigns with INEO Retail Media on our US store network in March to date. Furthermore, the Company continues to actively sell advertising on the Canadian Liquor Store network, focusing on direct relationships to secure campaigns."

Salim Tharani commented, "Our exclusive in-store advertising inventory on prominently placed digital signage is a difference maker for INEO. We are able to set ourselves apart from other forms of advertising, and with our focus on analytics and data-driven results, we can compete effectively with digital marketing and Connected TV. Signing these specialist media firms augments our own team's coverage to let more agencies and brands know who INEO is and get a piece of their national and/or regional advertising campaign dollars directed at the INEO Network. Working with the programmatic providers delivers instant access to the INEO screens for all advertisers. INEO is well positioned to be a leader of in-store Retail Media."

Key Features of INEO Retail Media:

Network Scope:

Today, the INEO Media Network has an inventory of more than 2.8 billion annual advertising impressions and 29 million customers. This number is expected to grow to more than 27 billion annual advertising impressions and 250 million customers within the next 3 years.

Exclusive In-Store Placement:

Leveraging INEO's exclusive contracts with its large retail partners, INEO's advertising solutions ensure maximum visibility and engagement with the target audience for the full time they are in the store.

Data-Driven Targeting:

Harnessing the power of INEO's data analytics, INEO Retail Media enables brands to deliver targeted messages to consumers based on their geo-location, location within the store and shopping patterns.

Enhanced Shopper Experience:

By integrating seamlessly into the retail environment, INEO's advertising solutions contribute to an enhanced shopping experience for consumers, providing valuable information and promotions.

Measurable Results:

Offering comprehensive analytics and reporting tools, INEO Retail Media allows brands to track the effectiveness of their campaigns in real-time, ensuring a measurable return on investment.

Collaborative Partnerships:

INEO has already forged strategic partnerships with major retail chains, establishing a robust network which enables brands to connect with a diverse and extensive audience.

Explore the unique offerings and retail partnerships at www.ineoretailmedia.com .

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

