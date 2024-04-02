Wins RFP for a large brand-name alcohol product

SURREY, BC, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), announces a major milestone with the securing of a significant advertising contract for INEO Retail Media, an operating division of INEO Solutions Inc.

INEO Retail Media Secures Significant Contract. Wins RFP for a large brand-name alcohol product. INEO’s technological capabilities are enabling the Company to expand its reach and impact within the advertising ecosystem and make in-store Retail Media easily accessible for advertisers. The new contract is for INEO’s Canadian liquor store network and was a result of an RFP process put forward by a top-five Canadian advertising agency. (CNW Group/INEO Tech Corp.)

The new contract is for INEO's Canadian liquor store network and was a result of an RFP process put forward by a top-five Canadian advertising agency. The contract with this agency is in the tens of thousands of dollars for a one-month campaign and INEO is now being considered for an expanded, follow-on, multi-month campaign with a total value over one hundred thousand dollars.

"This advertising contract win validates INEO Retail Media's go-to-market strategy and the Company's premium advertising locations on digital screens located inside of retail stores," stated Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO. "We now have critical mass of advertising screens in retail stores in both Canada and the US and our business model is enticing to advertisers wishing to reach targeted customer demographics. INEO is continually bolstering our position as a trusted provider of cutting-edge advertising solutions and this further validates the effectiveness of the Company's proprietary technology platform."

The contract win represents a strategic advancement for INEO Retail Media as the Company embraces working with all aspects of the advertising market. While this contract win is with a media buying agency on behalf of a brand name client, the Company is building relationships beyond brands and media buying agencies by working with demand side platforms (DSP), programmatic platforms, alternative supply platforms and advertising wholesalers. INEO's technological capabilities are enabling the Company to expand its reach and impact within the advertising ecosystem and make in-store Retail Media easily accessible for advertisers.

"We are excited to partner with this large advertising agency and leverage our advanced capabilities to support their marketing objectives," added Salim Tharani, Managing Director of INEO Retail Media. "This partnership exemplifies our mission to empower brands and advertisers with the tools they need to succeed in today's dynamic digital landscape. In-store advertising on dynamic digital screens is becoming a hot commodity and our expanding footprint will ensure we achieve strong revenue growth. This is a significant contract win for INEO and it reaffirms our commitment to delivering unparalleled value to our clients."

Explore the unique offerings and retail partnerships at www.ineoretailmedia.com .

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

About INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO; OTCQB: INEOF)

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, and INEO Retail Media, an advertising sales provider for in-store retail media. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "INEOF".

For more information please visit:



Website: www.ineosolutionsinc.com

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ineosolutions

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ineosolutionsinc

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ineosolutionsinc

Twitter: www.twitter.com/INEOsolutions

Forward-Looking Statements

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the disclosure document, any information released or received with respect to the Company may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in securities of the Company should be considered highly speculative.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors – including the availability of funds, acceptance of the Company's products, competition, and general market conditions – that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed on SEDAR, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended June 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR on November 4, 2022. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE INEO Tech Corp.