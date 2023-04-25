INEO to Participate in Upcoming Retail Asset Protection Conference with Prosegur

RILA Asset Protection Conference will be taking place in Denver, CO from April 30 to May 3, 2023

SURREY, BC, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - INEO Tech Corp. (TSXV: INEO) (OTCQB: INEOF) (the "Company" or "INEO"), the innovative developer and operator of the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers, is pleased to announce the Company's representatives will be participating in the following upcoming industry conference:

RILA Asset Protection Conference

Date: April 30 - May 3, 2023 Location: Denver, CO Booth: The Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center,

Aurora Exhibit Hall, Booth 600 (Prosegur Security) Link: https://www.rila.org/conferences/retail-asset-protection-conference

Kyle Hall, CEO of INEO, will be attending the conference, and the company will be featured at the Prosegur Security booth. Prosegur is a multi-national security company offering comprehensive security solutions to some of the world's largest retailers. At the conference, visitors will be able to view a demonstration of the INEO Welcoming System inside the Prosegur Security booth. INEO is rapidly gaining recognition as a top innovator in the retail technology industry.

Hosted by the Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), the Retail Asset Protection Conference features retailer-led breakouts and round tables, inspiring Keynotes, general sessions, and startup pitches. The event brings together the industry's leading minds in asset protection, workforce safety, retail operations and emerging technology and with over 1,000 retail asset protection leaders in one place, the conference is the perfect event to connect with carriers, vendors and other key partners.

INEO Tech Corp.

Per: "Kyle Hall"

Kyle Hall, Chief Executive Officer and Director

INEO Tech Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., operates the INEO Media Network, a digital advertising and analytics solution for retailers. INEO's patented technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The Company's cloud-based platform uses IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology to deliver customized digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. The Company also deploys the INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to larger retail chains. INEO is headquartered in Surrey, Canada and publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "INEO" and on the OTCQB-Venture Market under the symbol "INEOF".

