INEOS BRITANNIA Selects bioaqualife as Official Sustainable Wrap Supplier

NARRAGANSETT, R.I., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS BRITANNIA has chosen bioaqualife as its Official Sustainable Wrap Supplier. INEOS BRITANNIA is the Challenger of Record for the 37th America's Cup and will represent The Royal Yacht Squadron's affiliated club, Royal Yacht Squadron Racing, to take on the greatest challenge in sport. The America's Cup is the oldest organized international competition in the world.

To wrap and protect its boat for transport to Barcelona, the team chose bioaqualife's proprietary product biowrap, a revolutionary (now green) alternative to traditional marine shrinkwrap films. By designating bioaqualife as its Official Sustainable Wrap Supplier, INEOS BRITANNIA recognizes bioaqualife's commitment to environmental stewardship and its mission of creating eco-friendly performance products that will revolutionize the single-use plastic industry. Founded in 2023, bioaqualife is a pioneering company dedicated to providing innovative sustainable, biodegradable plastic alternatives for use in the marine, construction, agriculture, and packaging industries. All bioaqualife products attract microbes, and as they are digested, the molecular structure of the material breaks down into soil and natural gases with no microplastics. Committed to environmental responsibility, bioaqualife strives to create a sustainable world.

INEOS BRITANNIA has used its world class technologies and manufacturing know-how to develop an internationally competitive race boat, giving the best possible chance to bring the oldest international sporting trophy and sailing's premier contest back to Britain for the first time.

In the US alone, more than 92 million pounds of shrinkwrap are used for boats, and the majority ends up in community landfills. Since biowrap degrades using microbial consumption, it minimizes environmental contamination.

"We are thrilled to partner with INEOS BRITANNIA for the 2024 America's Cup," said Carsten Petersen, General Manager of bioaqualife. "Our biodegradable shrinkwrap matches their commitment to sustainability and their mission of showcasing state-of-the-art technologies and manufacturing excellence."

INEOS BRITANNIA believes in winning using the highest standard of engineering excellence, team governance, integrity, and sustainability. The team strives to leave a positive legacy on future generations. By highlighting biowrap's exceptional performance and biodegradability globally at the America's Cup, INEOS BRITANNIA and bioaqualife seek to inspire individuals, businesses, and organizations to prioritize sustainability.

Key biowrap features:

Rapid Biodegradability and Recyclable: When discarded in an oxygen-free environment, such as in a landfill, the material will decompose into non-toxic, organic components with NO microplastics. Otherwise, the material is stable. All biowrap products break down at an impressive 20% rate in only six months, according to a third-party ASTM D5511 lab test.

When discarded in an oxygen-free environment, such as in a landfill, the material will decompose into non-toxic, organic components with NO microplastics. Otherwise, the material is stable. All biowrap products break down at an impressive 20% rate in only six months, according to a third-party ASTM D5511 lab test. Fire Retardant: All biowrap products carry a minimum ASTM E84 Class A Certified rating.

All biowrap products carry a minimum ASTM E84 Class A Certified rating. Durable Material: ASTM testing proved all biowrap products outperform traditional shrinkwrap. The film welds easily and creates stronger, longer-lasting seams than alternatives.

ASTM testing proved all biowrap products outperform traditional shrinkwrap. The film welds easily and creates stronger, longer-lasting seams than alternatives. Products: biowrap available in 20' to 40' widths, biodegradable tape, and zipper doors.

biowrap available in 20' to 40' widths, biodegradable tape, and zipper doors. Made in the USA : All bioaqualife products are manufactured in the USA .

About bioaqualife:

About INEOS BRITANNIA:

INEOS Britannia is a British sailing team that is the challenger of record for the 37th America's Cup. The team was established in 2012 with the ambition of winning the America's Cup for Great Britain and to 'bring the cup home' to the United Kingdom. The team joined forces with INEOS in 2018. For more information about INEOS BRITANNIA, please visit https://www.ineosbritannia.com/.

