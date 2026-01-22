INEOS GRENADIER OPENS IN ARIZONA WITH ARROWHEAD INEOS GRENADIER

GLENDALE, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Grenadier is set to open its first dealership in Arizona at INEOS Grenadier Arrowhead. The milestone will be celebrated with a special grand opening event on Thursday, January 29, 2026, marking a significant expansion of the brand's presence in the United States.

Located at 19400 AZ-101 Loop in Glendale, INEOS Grenadier Arrowhead is part of Arrowhead Luxury Cars and serves as a regional hub offering sales, service, and nationwide vehicle delivery. As the only INEOS Grenadier dealership in Arizona and the broader Southwest, the facility brings the brand's uncompromising capability and purposeful engineering directly to customers across the region and beyond.

"Our Arrowhead location is more than a dealership — it's a true destination for adventure," said Ramiro Sepulveda, General Sales Manager at Arrowhead. "This facility reflects what the Grenadier stands for: durability, craftsmanship, and real-world capability. We're excited to welcome new customers and reinforce our ability to deliver Grenadiers anywhere in the continental United States."

The Grand Opening celebration, taking place from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., will feature curated vehicle displays, guided tours of the state-of-the-art facility, leadership remarks, and a western outdoor-inspired atmosphere that embodies the Grenadier lifestyle. Guests will enjoy light hors d'oeuvres, cocktails — including a signature Grenadier cocktail — and complimentary valet parking. Representatives from INEOS Grenadier will also be on site to meet guests and answer questions about the brand and its vehicles.

INEOS Grenadier Arrowhead proudly serves customers throughout the Southwest and nationwide, offering a premium ownership experience backed by expert dealership support and the global strength and vision of INEOS Automotive.

About Arrowhead Luxury Cars

Arrowhead Luxury Cars is a premier automotive group in Arizona, offering a curated selection of luxury vehicles including BMW, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, and INEOS Grenadier. With a customer-focused approach and commitment to excellence, Arrowhead delivers a refined automotive experience built around service, expertise, and Luxury Made Simple.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Ramiro Sepulveda at [email protected].

SOURCE Arrowhead Ineos Grenadier