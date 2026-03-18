INEOS TEAMSTERS IN OHIO UNANIMOUSLY AUTHORIZE A STRIKE

Workers Demand INEOS Bargain in Good Faith

ASHTABULA, Ohio, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 377 at INEOS, one of the world's largest chemical producers, have unanimously authorized a strike ahead of their contract expiration on March 31. Just three years ago, these same workers had to strike to get their first collective bargaining agreement.

The 43 Teamsters are covered by a joint collective bargaining agreement with 66 chemical workers, represented by International Chemical Workers Union Council (ICWUC) Local 1033C, who will also strike if a fair contract is not reached by the end of the month.

"INEOS has been nothing but disrespectful to workers throughout the life of the current contract and have continued that behavior at the bargaining table," said Steven Anzevino, President of Local 377. "Our members work hard and put in long hours — including hundreds of hours in overtime annually — to make this company profitable, while being extremely understaffed."

The unions have met with INEOS management more than a dozen times to negotiate a new agreement, and the company has made nothing but insulting proposals like cutting sick time and personal days. Meanwhile, current staffing levels are dangerously low and a single call-off can shut down the entire plant.

"The company continues to demand cuts to sick leave while pushing for additional overtime, despite workers already clocking between 500 and 1,300 overtime hours annually. Their focus on profit over the well-being of our families is unacceptable. We are fighting to be treated as people, not machines," said Julie Bihlajama, Secretary-Treasurer of ICWUC Local 1033C.

"There's a clear disconnect between management and employees, and it has become very apparent during negotiations," said Nathan Summers, a steward at INEOS. "Our employer is engaging in surface bargaining and making proposals like reducing sick time while proposing increased forced overtime which the company knows we will not accept."

Teamsters Local 377 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Northeastern Ohio.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3537

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 377