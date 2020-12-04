Inertial Measurement Unit Markets, 2025 - Component, Grade, Technology, End-use Industry, Region, Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Inertial Measurement Unit Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global inertial measurement unit market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019



The inertial measurement unit (IMU) refers to a self-contained system used for measuring the linear and angular motion of an object. Some of the commonly used devices in an IMU include, precision gyroscopes, accelerometers and magnetometers. The gyroscope can measure the rotational speed and rate of an object, a magnetometer is used to measure the magnetic strength of the signal and an accelerometer is used for measuring movement and orientation of the objects. They are widely used in helicopters, civil and military aircraft, armored vehicles, drones, missiles, robots and various consumer electronic products.



The rapid modernization of military equipment and defense systems represents one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Fiber optic IMUs are widely used with autonomous navigation systems in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) that can operate in extreme weather conditions. They are utilized for firefighting, bomb detection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) activities.



Furthermore, the widespread product adoption for virtual and augmented reality (V/AR) systems and generating artificial environments and measuring alterations in speed, orientation and acceleration is providing a thrust to the market growth. They are also used as an orientation sensor in next-generation smartphones, tablets and gaming devices.



Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the development of microelectromechanical (MEMS)-based IMUs that can be integrated with the Internet of Things (IoT), are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These innovative nano-IMUs are highly compact and are extensively used in lightweight and miniaturized devices.



Other factors, including significant growth in the robotics industry, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Looking forward, the global inertial measurement unit market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global inertial measurement unit market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global inertial measurement unit market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the market based on the grade?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global inertial measurement unit market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Inertial Measurement Unit Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Accelerometers

6.2 Gyroscopes

6.3 Magnetometers



7 Market Breakup by Grade

7.1 Marine Grade

7.2 Navigation Grade

7.3 Tactical Grade

7.4 Space Grade

7.5 Commercial Grade



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Mechanical Gyro

8.2 Ring Laser Gyro

8.3 Fiber Optics Gyro

8.4 MEMS

8.5 Others



9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Consumer Electronics

9.2 Aerospace and Defense

9.3 Automotive

9.4 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players



Analog Devices Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Robert Bosch Gmbh

Safran

STMicroelectronics SA

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Thales Group

Trimble Inc.

Vectornav Technologies LLC.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hgfkbb



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

