INF Plans partners with Robin Assist to enhance customer experience

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- INF Plans today announced a partnership with Robin Assist, in response to member feedback looking for a more personalized and superior customer experience.

Specializing in comprehensive and globally available Travel Medical insurance plans, INF members are typically inbound foreign nationals visiting families in the U.S. The partnership will involve managing claims, providing medical case management as well as emergency medical and travel assistance.

Robin Assist's tech-driven platform was built from the ground up to support the travel insurance industry, specializing in emergency travel, medical and claims handling services. INF and Robin Assist were able to rapidly integrate the INF policy administration system into Robin Assist's API-driven platform, Marvin.

"Within eight days, we were able to go from receiving the finalized 2023 program year plans to servicing our first INF customer," said Mike Meeks, COO, Robin Assist. "This tech-first approach to servicing enables us to move quickly to assist carriers, program administrators, Managing General Agents (MGAs) and self-insured enterprise partners of any size."

PK Rao, CEO and President of INF Plans, said: "We've heard from our customers a need for faster and transparent claims, direct billing and cashless claims as well as medical concierge services - and our partnership brings these services to our members. We're so excited to team with Robin Assist to provide the most innovative solutions for travelers in the market- with policies that include coverage for pre-existing conditions and the backing of a robust network for cashless claims - it's a home run!"

Additional services and features include:

Medical Concierge to ensure Direct Billing worldwide

Priority Pass - certain plan holders get free lounge access via Priority Pass

VIP Airport Assistance – meet & greet, check-in assistance, lounge access, baggage handling services, and where applicable fast track passport and customs

Discounted pharmacy networks solving a big hurdle for foreign nationals when they come to the US, as most must pay for their prescription out of pocket and at full cost

Improved on claims filing infrastructure via integrated tech, with an ability for members to file a claim right from INF's portal

Powering 24/7 customer communication channels via centralized instant messaging and voice-over-IP services such as Whatsapp, WeChat and other commonly used internationally available platforms

Both teams are concentrating on the entire customer journey, with a particular focus on solving problems such as lengthy paper-based claims and processing timelines that have existed in the third-party administration industry for decades.

About INF Insurance

INF Insurance is a provider of travel medical insurance, travel assistance, international medical insurance, and travel insurance products. Visit our YouTube page to see reviews on INF Insurance. On our YouTube, you'll find reviews for INF Insurance from real INF customer looking to review INF Insurance. INF Insurance covers pre-existing conditions, new sickness, accidents, preventative, and wellness care for its members. With INF Insurance, get the coverage you want, and peace of mind you need.

For more information about INF Insurance please visit: https://infplans.com/

About Robin Assist

Robin Assist, a tech-driven global travel assistance platform is a part of battleface Inc. It provides 24/7 responsive customer service, claims, emergency travel and medical assistance from any device, any time, any place. Robin's operations team consists of multi-lingual talented humans who come from an extensive travel insurance service background. Robin Assist can help arrange emergency medical evacuation or necessary travel arrangements. The team can also assist with locating lost luggage, finding lawyers, interpreters, or doctors worldwide.

For more information about Robin Assist please visit:

https://www.robinassist.com

SOURCE Robin Assist