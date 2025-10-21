Infactory Launches Video Intelligence to Unlock the Value Hidden in Decades of Video Archives

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infactory , the company defining the emerging Insights Engine category, today announced the official launch of its Video Intelligence platform, an AI-powered solution that transforms underutilized video archives into searchable, rights-aware, and monetizable and licensable AI training assets.

With the launch, Infactory introduces a new layer between storage and application: one that turns vast libraries of underutilized content into structured, query-ready data products. Video Intelligence analyzes and understands every frame, transcript, and logo, enriching content with metadata that powers search, discovery, and new monetization models. Before now, content owners have faced a persistent barrier in licensing data: unstructured files with inconsistent metadata and uncertain provenance.

"The next wave of AI innovation won't be driven by bigger models; it will be driven by better data. Media organizations and enterprises own decades of valuable video, but much of it is still unstructured and unusable," said Brooke Hartley Moy, CEO and Co-Founder of Infactory. "Infactory makes those archives machine-readable, rights-safe, and commercially valuable."

Designed for industries from sports and news to entertainment, education, and marketing, Video Intelligence helps content owners activate their archives across four key pillars:

Enrich : Generate structured, high-fidelity metadata from transcripts and entity tags to logos, rights, and contextual cues.

: Generate structured, high-fidelity metadata from transcripts and entity tags to logos, rights, and contextual cues. Organize & Expose : Make archives easy to explore through simple APIs, dashboards, and search that actually understands what's in the content.

: Make archives easy to explore through simple APIs, dashboards, and search that actually understands what's in the content. Activate : Power real-world use cases: agents, small AI models, licensing modules, and trend discovery.

: Power real-world use cases: agents, small AI models, licensing modules, and trend discovery. Monetize: Create new revenue streams through clips, highlights, query-based licensing, or AI/ML training.

The company has noted that early deployments and partnerships are already underway with global media organizations, enabling partners to surface, license, and package decades of content through AI-powered enrichment and discovery.

"AI shouldn't just summarize; it should reveal," said Ken Kocienda, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. "With Video Intelligence, we're showing how AI can expose the signal inside archives at scale."

Video Intelligence is available immediately as part of Infactory's broader Insights Engine platform.

About Infactory

Infactory is defining the Insights Engine category, the elemental AI layer that transforms unstructured content (video, text, audio) into structured, actionable insights, continuously and contextually. By enriching archives with searchable metadata and activating them for workflows, personalization, and discovery, Infactory enables organizations to monetize assets through subscriptions, licensing, and AI-ready datasets. From sports and news to entertainment, education, and marketing, Infactory turns content into living, searchable, and monetizable intelligence. Visit www.infactory.ai to learn more.

