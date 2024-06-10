Infant Crisis Services Celebrates its 40th Anniversary with Launch of a $4 Million Transformative Endowment Fund to Help Secure a Sustainable Future

Agency Reaches Milestone of Serving Nearly 400,000 Infants and Toddlers in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infant Crisis Services (ICS) is celebrating its 40th Anniversary by launching a $4 million fundraising goal for its transformative Endowment Campaign. It marks decades of unwavering commitment to the health and well-being of central Oklahoma's youngest and most vulnerable neighbors. The agency has reached the milestone of serving nearly 400,000 infants and toddlers.

Miki Farris, executive director of Infant Crisis Services, cuddles a client. (Photo/Infant Crisis Services)

The campaign aims to secure a sustainable future for critical programs that provide food, formula, and diapers to infants and toddlers in need across 29 Oklahoma counties. This effort is in response to data indicating that at the agency's current rate of clients, ICS will serve 40,000 clients per year by 2030. The funds raised will ensure that Infant Crisis Services can continue to meet the growing needs of urban and rural Oklahomans for generations to come.

"For 40 years, Infant Crisis Services has been a lifeline for families in need, ensuring that no child goes without the basic necessities for a healthy start," said Miki Farris, Executive Director and Co-founder of Infant Crisis Services. "Establishing this new endowment fund is a meaningful step towards ensuring our mission endures for 40 more years. It symbolizes the trust and generosity of our supporters and represents a beacon of hope for countless families."

The campaign's leading donors' vision and generosity have laid the foundation for this endowment. Key contributors to the initial goal of the endowment include Quintessa Marketing CEO Lauren Von, who donated $1,000,000 as a Visionary Partner, the Hudiburg Family, the Love-Meyer Family Foundation, Jeff and Natalie Bonney, and Piyush and Lisa Patel. Their combined donations have been instrumental in moving this campaign toward its goal and serve as a testament to the transformative power of philanthropy.

Lauren Von, the CEO and founder of Quintessa Marketing, Visionary Partner of the endowment, and a top supporter of Infant Crisis Services, remarked on the significance of the endowment:

"I am thrilled to help make this game-changing endowment a reality for Infant Crisis Services. It is an investment in the future of our community, ensuring that our youngest and most vulnerable members receive the care and support they need to thrive for years to come."

"With Miki's impressive 40-year track record of selfless commitment, I am proud to support her life's work, and I hope others will join in championing this wonderful organization."

The annual income generated by the fund will support the agency's vital food, formula, and diaper programs and enable the organization to expand its services. This will provide a consistent and reliable stream of resources to maintain quality services despite a rapidly growing need, ensuring that no baby in Oklahoma goes hungry.

Join ICS in securing the future of central Oklahoma's babies and toddlers. For more information about the Infant Crisis Services Endowment Fund or to learn how you can contribute, please visit www.infantcrisis.org/endowment/ or contact Allison Parker, Director of Development and Communications, at [email protected] or (405)778-7608.

About Infant Crisis Services: Infant Crisis Services is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides life-sustaining food, formula, and diapers to babies and toddlers in crisis because no baby should go hungry. The agency provides life-sustaining services to over 20,000 infants and toddlers each year. Co-founded by Miki Farris in 1984, Infant Crisis Services is the only formula and diaper bank of its kind in the Oklahoma City metro area, and its BabyMobile program expands the mission into 29 Oklahoma counties.

Media Contact:

Riley Benson-Ferren

(405)778-7616

[email protected]

SOURCE Infant Crisis Services