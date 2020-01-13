Infant Formula Ingredient Market Size Worth $38.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global infant formula ingredients market size is expected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The product is expected to witness high demand over the forecast period on account of several government initiatives and programs in the dairy ingredients space across the globe.

The protein hydrolysates segment is likely to reach USD 9.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2025. These types of formulas comprise protein that has been broken down extensively or partially into smaller sizes than those in comparison to soy-based and milk based formulas

In terms of application, the growing-up milk segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period. The said application includes vitamin D, iron, and calcium. Growing-up milk application functions as a part of a balanced diet for babies of 12 months and above age group

High newborn mortality rate and increasing R&D to develop a nutritional formula for newborn babies who cannot be breastfed have resulted in increasing demand for the product over the past few years. The trend is expected to continue over the forecast period because of the approval of regulatory bodies for the use of 2'-FL in infant formulas in both the U.S. and Europe markets

Distribution agreements, product innovations, and strong marketing strategies are key methods adopted by market players to expand their competitive positions and visibility in the market

Some of the prominent companies present in the industry are Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, AAK AB, Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Glanbia plc, BASF SE, and Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Infant formulations contain protein, carbohydrates, and fat ingredients, which are necessary to provide the macronutrients and energy needed by the newborn. Furthermore, milk protein and isolate infant formulations are consumed by majority of newborn babies. The product is available in a powdered, liquid concentrate, and liquid ready-to-feed forms. Various cow milk-derived products include nonfat milk, casein, combinations of casein, and whey proteins.

With regards to ingredients, the infant formula ingredient market is segmented into oils and fats, carbohydrates, proteins, prebiotics vitamins, and minerals. The prebiotics segment is anticipated to witness substantial demand on account of the various perceived health benefits. Supporting increased mineral absorption, building immunity, lowering the tendency to become obese, and resisting gastrointestinal problems are some of the health benefits associated with these ingredients.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant product demand over the forecast period. China, Vietnam, and Indonesia are the key markets for infant formula ingredients in the Asia Pacific region on account of crucial revenue generators over the past few years. The region has seen a fast transformation in terms of urbanization. This has aided women to join the workforce post-delivery, making infant formula the only nearest alternative to breast milk for babies.

