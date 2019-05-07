Infant Murder Case, Rape Trial of Former NFL Star To Be First Two Live, Gavel-to-Gavel Trials on the New Court TV As Iconic Network Returns May 8

In addition, the judge who presided over the Casey Anthony murder trial, Belvin Perry, will appear live, in studio on Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan on the network's first day, at 6:00 p.m. (ET), while R. Kelly's lawyer Steve Greenberg will be Court TV lead anchor Politan's in studio guest on Closing Arguments on Fri. May 10.

Court TV's first live trial coverage will be a murder case just outside of Atlanta: In October of 2017, Christopher McNabb and Cortney Bell called 911 to report their newborn baby, Caliyah, missing from their home. McNabb went on television and tearfully begged and pleaded for his daughter's return. The following day, Caliyah's body was found. Prosecutors later said the body was wrapped in clothing and placed in a bag belonging to McNabb and that the baby had died due to blunt force trauma to the head. McNabb was arrested and charged with the murder; Bell was charged with the same crime three months later.

The second trial Court TV will air live in its entirety will be California v. Kellen Winslow II, a former NFL Player who is accused of multiple rapes in San Diego, California. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow, Winslow II played 10 seasons in the NFL. He was the sixth overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft and earned almost $40 million during his playing career. San Diego County prosecutors allege that Winslow II is a sex offender. He is accused of raping two women in Encinitas in 2018 and raping an unconscious 17-year-old girl in 2003. Winslow II faces life in prison if convicted. Jury selection starts May 13 in San Diego.

Court TV is also planning wall-to-wall coverage of the rape trial of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in New York later this year. Court TV has helped lead the charge for media access in the courtroom for that trial.

For nearly two decades, Court TV brought high-profile courtroom dramas into American living rooms. Continuing that legacy, the new Court TV will run 24 hours a day, seven days a week and will be available to be seen on cable, satellite, over-the-air and over-the-top. The Court TV app, featuring a live feed of the network, will be available on May 8 for Roku®, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android and Apple devices. Court TV will also be live streamed on CourtTV.com, the newly-launched site which features robust and exclusive online content - including the nation's most compelling, high-profile cases over the past 20 years available on demand.

The new Court TV's weekday schedule begins at 9:00 a.m. EDT with live, gavel-to-gavel coverage of the most important and compelling trials being conducted across America. Yodit Tewolde has the morning shift at the Court TV news desk, anchoring trial coverage from 9:00 a.m. – 12 Noon. Julie Grant hosts from Noon – 3:00 p.m. then Seema Iyer takes the chair from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. (All times Eastern.) The team is comprised of seasoned journalists and lawyers who have successfully blended television and legal careers.

When the court recesses for the day, the pillar of the network's primetime will be Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan, weeknights from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET. A lawyer and former prosecutor who became an EMMY® Award-winning legal journalist, Politan is Court TV's lead anchor. He hosts the nightly show, leading viewers through the key events and moments of the legal day, joined by Court TV's team of anchors, legal correspondents and veteran crime and justice journalists, along with the country's brightest attorneys, most experienced investigators and experts who will provide legal insights, opinion, discussion and debate.

In addition to the network's all-star anchor team, Court TV's team of accomplished legal correspondents and reporters includes Chanley Painter, Ted Rowlands and Julia Jenaé. Overseeing Court TV programming are vice presidents and managing editors John Alleva and Scott Tufts, who have a combined 40 years of experience producing trials for Court TV and CNN and who wrote the book how to produce trials on television.

