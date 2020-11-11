Infant Optics Launches Innovative DXR-8 PRO Video Baby Monitor

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infant Optics, leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality baby monitors, has launched its latest product addition, the new DXR-8 PRO video baby monitor, an enhanced version of its award-winning predecessor, the DXR-8. As the first-ever baby monitor to offer patent-pending Active Noise Reduction (ANR) technology, the new DXR-8 PRO monitor delivers high-quality video and audio capabilities and an improved range in its compact, sleek design. Plus, its non-WiFi closed-loop system means the unit is hack-proof, providing parents and caregivers privacy and peace of mind.

Infant Optics DXR-8 PRO

"Child safety is the number one priority for Infant Optics," said founder Candice Monique. "With this in mind, we are constantly innovating and finding ways to improve previous models based on the feedback and comments of our customers. The new DXR-8 PRO is the most advanced non-WiFi baby monitor on the market, and we are thrilled to introduce the new ANR feature, which gives parents the option of reducing background noises so they can focus on just the sound of their baby."

The DXR-8 PRO's revolutionary ANR technology helps reduce most background noises in the nursery such as those emitted from fans, air purifiers, air conditioners and heaters, while still allowing parents to clearly hear their baby through the monitor. Since the sounds parents may choose to hear from their child's room are a personal preference, the ANR feature can be easily turned on or off.

Additional DXR-8 PRO Features:

Large 5-inch display on a sleek monitor design to maximize viewing capabilities.

on a sleek monitor design to maximize viewing capabilities. 720p High-Definition video resolution allows parents to see their baby's slightest movements through the monitor clearly, even when the camera unit is placed farther from the crib.

allows parents to see their baby's slightest movements through the monitor clearly, even when the camera unit is placed farther from the crib. Non-WiFi (closed-loop system) gives families complete privacy and alleviates security concerns as no information is passed on the Internet or cloud – providing no backdoor access for hackers.

gives families complete privacy and alleviates security concerns as no information is passed on the Internet or cloud – providing no backdoor access for hackers. Powerful speaker (1000mW) offers twice the audio power of a typical baby monitor, allowing for crisper audio quality to hear the baby's every move and sound.

(1000mW) offers twice the audio power of a typical baby monitor, allowing for crisper audio quality to hear the baby's every move and sound. Improved range of up to 50 percent from previous DXR-8 model, or up to 1,000 feet, allowing parents to stay connected with their baby as they move around different areas of their home.

of up to 50 percent from previous DXR-8 model, or up to 1,000 feet, allowing parents to stay connected with their baby as they move around different areas of their home. Interchangeable lens (optical zoom lens included) allows parents to swap between a zoom lens (up to 6x zoom capacity) without compromising video quality, or a wide-angle lens on the camera unit for full control of viewing angle.

(optical zoom lens included) allows parents to swap between a zoom lens (up to 6x zoom capacity) without compromising video quality, or a wide-angle lens on the camera unit for full control of viewing angle. Compatible with power bank that extends battery life by 24 hours without needing to charge the monitor from a wall socket.

that extends battery life by 24 hours without needing to charge the monitor from a wall socket. Scan mode (for two cameras or more) allows parents to scan connected channels every 12 seconds to monitor their children with the ease of one screen.

(for two cameras or more) allows parents to scan connected channels every 12 seconds to monitor their children with the ease of one screen. Expandable for up to four cameras , which allows parents to keep an eye on more than one child and separate areas of the home at the same time.

, which allows parents to keep an eye on more than one child and separate areas of the home at the same time. Sound-activated LED bar assures parents will know when the baby is crying even if the audio is muted by its visual lighting display.

bar assures parents will know when the baby is crying even if the audio is muted by its visual lighting display. Remote pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) functionality allows parents to scan the baby's room by moving the camera angle right from the monitor display unit.

functionality allows parents to scan the baby's room by moving the camera angle right from the monitor display unit. Two-way talk allows parents to listen in, and talk back to their baby to comfort them with the sound of their voice.

Other features include: night vision, USB plug charging cable, remote thermometer, feeding timer, replaceable battery and more.

The DXR-8 PRO is available on Amazon.com for $199.99. The DXR-8 PRO is also available at Target.com and BuyBuyBaby.com.

For more information, please visit www.InfantOptics.com.

About Infant Optics:

Infant Optics has been a recognized leader in the development and manufacturing of high-quality, award-winning baby monitors. The makers of Amazon's best-selling video baby monitor since 2014, the DXR-8, Infant Optics keeps infant safety top of mind when developing technology for its innovative products. Its team of engineers is constantly striving to design products that raise the bar on safety, reliability, ease and performance. Its latest development, the DXR-8 PRO features a patent-pending Active Noise Reduction (ANR) feature, as well as improved range for clear and crisp sound and video, pushing the envelope in technology for the next generation of closed-loop, video baby monitors. For more information about Infant Optics and its products, please visit www.InfantOptics.com. Connect with the company on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

SOURCE Infant Optics