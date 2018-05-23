Infant Radiant Warmer Market is Expected to Grow at a Faster Rate Owing to the Rapidly Developing Healthcare Infrastructure: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Infant radiant warmer is also called neonatal warming equipment that provides heat to infants that suffer from heat loss. The body surface of infants being large in volume along with low fat content in the body. In most cases, basic clothing and mother's warmth would be adequate to complement the heat produced in the body of a healthy new born baby, but in case of premature babies and those suffering from inorganic conditions need to be put under favorable conditions to keep the baby warm. Market driving factors responsible for the growth of infant radiant warmer market includes rising prevalence of hypothermia in infants. Also, the need for thermoregulation with an objective to avert mortalities and morbidities due to hypothermia added to the market growth. Moreover, rise in innovative products anticipated in growth in application which in turn fuels the market growth.

Geographically, infant radiant warmer market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle-East, Asia-Pacific and Africa. North America dominated the global market owing to medical infrastructure, rise in healthcare expenditure and highly disposable income. APAC market dominated the global scenario owing to rise in infant mortality rate and also rise in healthcare infrastructure. India and China contributed to the APAC market growth owing to rise in cases of undernourished babies. The key players in the infant radiant warmer market include GE Healthcare, Atom Medical International, Drger Medical GmbH, David, Dison, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, General Electric Company, Neotech Medical Pvt. Ltd, Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd., Natus Medical Incorporated, Ardo, Fanem Ltda., and Draeger, Inc.

