Infantino and The Grinch Bring Whimsical Cheer to Families This Holiday Season

Festive baby toys and gifts inspired by the holiday classic available now at major retailers

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infantino, the award-winning brand behind smartly designed products for babies and toddlers, has teamed up with Dr. Seuss for a limited-edition holiday collection inspired by "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" Featuring The Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who and Max, the collection adds a touch of Who-ville magic to everyday family moments, from bath time to snack time to cozy cuddles.

Perfect for baby and toddler holiday gifts, or everyday play, the Infantino x The Grinch collection includes:

My 1st Tumblers – The Grinch & Cindy-Lou Who : 9 oz. silicone tumblers designed for little hands with leak-resistant straws and cheerful Grinchmas characters. (MSRP: $9.99–$10.99; available at Amazon, Walmart, Hobby Lobby)

: 9 oz. silicone tumblers designed for little hands with leak-resistant straws and cheerful Grinchmas characters. (MSRP: $9.99–$10.99; available at Amazon, Walmart, Hobby Lobby) Color Reveal Bath Book – How the Grinch Stole Christmas! : Black-and-white illustrations turn colorful in water for festive bath-time fun. (MSRP: $6.99; available at Amazon, Walmart)

: Black-and-white illustrations turn colorful in water for festive bath-time fun. (MSRP: $6.99; available at Amazon, Walmart) Teethimal Pop Pals – The Grinch & Max : Silicone teethers with popping bellies for soothing gums and sensory play. (MSRP: $9.97; available at Walmart)

: Silicone teethers with popping bellies for soothing gums and sensory play. (MSRP: $9.97; available at Walmart) Lil' Explorer Soft Books & Activity Toys : Crinkles, squeakers, clacker rings, and textures bring The Grinch and friends to life. (MSRP: $7.97–$10.99; available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Hobby Lobby)

: Crinkles, squeakers, clacker rings, and textures bring The Grinch and friends to life. (MSRP: $7.97–$10.99; available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Hobby Lobby) Bath Squirters & Bath Playsets : Festive Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who and Max squirters plus finger puppets that turn the tub into Who-ville fun! (MSRP: $6.97–$9.99; available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Hobby Lobby)

: Festive Grinch, Cindy-Lou Who and Max squirters plus finger puppets that turn the tub into Who-ville fun! (MSRP: $6.97–$9.99; available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, Hobby Lobby) Musical Light-Up Pal & Chime & Go Tag Along Pal : Soft, portable toys that glow, play melodies, chime or soothe with gentle textures. (MSRP: $7.97–$9.97; available at Walmart)

: Soft, portable toys that glow, play melodies, chime or soothe with gentle textures. (MSRP: $7.97–$9.97; available at Walmart) Cozy Essentials – Plushy Pals, Blankets, Pillow, & Soft Lovey: Ultra-soft snuggly companions and stroller-friendly blankets featuring festive Grinch designs. (MSRP: $9.99–$14.97; available at Amazon, Target, Walmart)

"Our goal with this collection is to bring joy to families this holiday season with products that spark imagination while meeting everyday needs," said Gretchen Tyker, Chief Commercial Officer at Infantino. "By pairing Infantino's trusted quality with the beloved, timeless story of The Grinch, we've created a collection that's playful, practical and perfectly giftable."

The Infantino x The Grinch holiday collection is rolling out now, with availability at Amazon, Walmart, Target and Hobby Lobby.

Hi-res product images linked HERE.

About Infantino: Infantino is a pioneer in creating innovative and smartly designed products that make parenting easier and more enjoyable. Founded in 1978, Infantino is a leading baby and parenting lifestyle brand offering intentionally designed, innovative, safe and affordable products with fun and safety in mind to create incredible moments for parents and babies. Infantino's product offerings include baby carriers, sensory and learning toys, gear, feeding tools and more. Infantino puts safety first, using harm-free materials in all its products to ensure the health and happiness of little customers and parents. Learn more about Infantino at www.infantino.com, and connect with Infantino on social media @infantinobaby.

