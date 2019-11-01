Infantium Victoria Announces New Platform for Own Second-hand Clothing IV_PRELOVED

HANNOVER, Germany, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infantium Victoria's sustainable luxury childrenswear is made to last. Unfortunately, our little clients grow out of them. Our garments would need to find new homes. It is beautiful to see heirloom quality products being passed in families and among the friends. But sometimes it's just too much of a hustle. That is why, building commitment to sustainable fashion, Infantium Victoria introduces a new platform IV_PRELOVED for our quality second hand clothes.

IV_PRELOVED second hand fluxury kids wear

Creative Director of Infantium Victoria, Dinie van den Heuvel explains: "Donating a garment seems to be a very common practice for kids wear, however those goods can easily end up in landfill. Of course, our organic plant-based products would make a great compost under certain conditions. But it would really be a waste! So much love is put into creating those precious pieces, so we want to make sure that Infantium Victoria clothing would be worn by multiple kids."

IV_PRELOVED is a new section in brand's own e-commerce shop. Infantium Victoria encourages all their customers to send their preloved kids wear back to the headquarters. As a thank you, each client will receive a 20% off voucher for their next purchase. Each garment received then will be inspected by staff, washed with natural detergents and repaired if necessary. Only products that passed this process are presented at designated are of webstore - IV_PRELOVED. Some of the clothes would come from photo shootings or sales sampling, meaning they are barely worn.

IV_PRELOVED also is a great chance to shop quality designer kids fashion at great prices. Sustainable fashion is sometimes perceived as a very luxurious product, making it almost inaccessible to certain groups. Infantium Victoria's solution opens possibility to shop for quality heirloom pieces on a budget. Slow fashion garments will last beyond common high street brands. Choosing Infantium Victoria preloved garments is a great investment in preserving health and wellbeing of children and precious Earth's resources.

Infantium Victoria is an award-winning luxury sustainable childrenswear, supplying finest vegan kids fashion since 2015. Available in selected brick-n-mortar stores, it sells globally over own online platform www.infantiumvictoria.com.

