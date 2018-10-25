Infantium Victoria Presents Vegan Luxury Fashion for Halloween

HANNOVER, Germany, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for celebration, Infantium Victoria offers a range of luxury infant Halloween Costumes. Following the moto making black garments green, the new line focuses on delivering sustainable, high-end products for the holiday season.

Infantium Victoria, Spiderweb Lace Gown, made of 100% organic cotton, vegan and sustainable Infantium Victoria, Grim Reaper Jacket, made of organic cotton, vegan and sustainable

Creative director Dinie van den Heuvel says, "We enjoy Halloween time as it's a favourite time to bring black into one's wardrobe. We purposely refrain from using popular clichés like skulls and black cats, and leave room for the child's imagination. We invite kids to build upon our base garments and enjoy this Halloween."

The line for young ladies offers two luxury lace gowns. Tier full length dresses for baby girls are the ultimate fashion statement pieces for Halloween. Both motifs of lace – Steampunk or Spider web - are ideal for the season. This exclusive material was created using 100% organic cotton, weaved at the Swiss traditional factory, Forster Rohner. Lace finishing is also presented at further garments including diaper covers, baby bodysuits for girls.

Older girls will find their favourite black garment within selection of girls dresses and skirts. For instance, the Black Tulle Dress is a great base for a ghost or witch costumer.

Baby boys will look "spookylicious" in our all-time favourite Grim Reaper Jacket. This fall jacket matches both the season and spirit. The baby jacket blends nicely with the selection of baby trousers and black rompers. Toddlers will fall in love with our SuperHero Jumpsuit with Cape.

High end Halloween costumes can be further accessorized with signature bibs and hats.

Infantium Victoria is a design-driven children's wear label equal parts wearable and avant-garde. Every collection starts with a creative exploration on a theme of personal or social import, expressed through artful silhouettes, custom made fabrics, hand-embroidery, original prints, and fine, organic fibers. Garments are both playful and sophisticated, making use of asymmetrical lines, contrasting fabrics, and whimsical details that delight the senses and speak to the wonder and magic of childhood.

Infantium Victoria believes only the purest fibers should come into contact with your child's skin. We are committed to strict adherence with the highest standards of manufacturing, using only organic cotton and low-impact dyes in 100% GOTS certified factories. Every aspect of our supply chain—from fabrics to finishing—is mindfully considered for minimal environmental impact and our garments are 100% cruelty-free, employing only plant-based materials in garment construction.

