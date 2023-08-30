Infant's Skull Fracture at Missouri Daycare Prompts The Button Law Firm to Join Legal Team

Texas daycare injury attorneys partner with Finney Injury Law to hold negligent daycare center accountable for baby's brain injuries

ST. PETERS, Mo., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daycare injury lawyers at The Button Law Firm are partnering with Finney Injury Law of St. Louis, Missouri, to get justice for a family whose 4-month-old son fractured his skull and experienced brain bleed while in the care of Kids Kingdom, a faith-based daycare center through Encounter Church. The lawsuit claims Kids Kingdom workers did not properly secure the infant after placing him in a bouncy chair. The seat flipped and the baby slammed his head onto hard flooring when the workers left him and other children unsupervised.

The Button Law FIrm's Texas daycare injury lawyers Russell Button (left) and Ashley Washington (right) are partnering with Finney Injury Law of St. Louis, Missouri, to get justice for a family whose 4-month-old son fractured his skull and experienced brain bleed while in the care of Kids Kingdom, a faith-based daycare center through Encounter Church. Button and Washington dedicate their practice to fighting for young victims and holding negligent daycare centers accountable.

The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court of St. Charles County on July 26, claims Kids Kingdom and its workers immediately attempted to cover their tracks of wrongdoing by disposing of the bouncy chair that flipped and left the infant injured.

"We knew The Button Law Firm was the right partner for this case with their proven track record against negligent daycare centers," says attorney Chris Finney of Finney Injury Law. "When an innocent baby is severely injured, we don't hesitate to take that extra step of putting a team together that can get results and help a family get justice."

Russell Button and Ashley Washington are well-versed in this area of the law. As attorneys at Texas-based The Button Law Firm, they dedicate their practice to fighting for young victims and holding negligent daycare centers accountable when children under their watch are injured, abused, and neglected.

"As a combined force, our firms are dedicated to pursuing every avenue to hold Kids Kingdom accountable for its disregard of safety laws and attempted cover-up following the incident," says Button.

The case is Skyler Jaggli, as next friend and mother of P.J., a minor child, vs. Eagle Point Community Church, d/b/a Encounter Church, d/b/a Kids Kingdom Christian Center, Case No. 2311-CC00774, Circuit Court of St. Charles County.

About the Button Law Firm

The Button Law Firm (buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that advocates for children and their families in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer. The firm focuses on daycare and child-related injuries such as abuse and neglect cases, bottle warmer burns, traumatic brain injuries, and catastrophic injuries. With attorneys in Dallas, Houston, and Midland, The Button Law Firm helps families move forward across the Lone Star State.

SOURCE The Button Law Firm