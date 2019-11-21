Infax Lands At America's Newest Airport, Williston Basin International, North Dakota

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's newest airport, and the first built in 10 years, is now powered by Infax (www.infax.com). The data-driven provider of innovative information technology (IT) solutions for airports and other public venues, is the sole provider of digital signage and real-time flight information displays throughout the new Williston Basin International airport in North Dakota.

Airports nationwide are searching for innovative ways to improve the passenger experience. The new $273 million state-of-the art facility at Williston Basin International, selected Infax to install 39 monitors that empowers passengers to easily navigate the airport and quickly identify their flight information.

"The Williston Basin International Airport includes modern amenities for today's traveler," said Anthony Dudas, airport director, City of Williston, Williston Basin International Airport. "Passenger satisfaction is our top priority and we've included four gates and three passenger boarding bridges that provide protection from the elements, a new space for check-ins, an unmanned exit lane, and high-tech signage that's powered by Infax for people who rely on our facility to fulfill their travel needs."

The airport boasts Infax's WinFIDS 7.0 flight information display system that provides arrival and departure information, baggage information and ticket counter displays. Infax's Engage 3.0 software also allows airport personnel to create personalized content for its digital signage throughout the facility.

"Airports today are embracing digital technologies and high-tech signage to further improve the overall passenger experience," said Tracy Davis, vice president of sales and business development, Infax. "Providing efficient messaging, real-time information and customizable services is advantageous for both the airport and passengers. It ultimately improves efficiency, reduce costs and helps drive revenue."

For almost 50 years, Infax has helped millions of people navigate public spaces by providing critical technology solutions that communicate vital information in real time. The company's software solutions have become an integral fixture in the judicial, healthcare and transportation markets. Today, Infax's technology is installed at locations such as Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Los Angeles International Airport, Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, San Antonio International Airport, Detroit Metropolitan Airport and at all LA County courthouses and in courthouses in Santa Clara County and the State of Colorado.

