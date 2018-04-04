Infax Smart Restroom Launches At LAX

In a partnership with Tooshlights, a patented smart restroom traffic management system (RTMS), Infax technology is now operating in more than 20 restrooms in American Airlines' Terminal 4. LAX is the first airport in the world to implement a combined Tooshlights RTMS and Infax SmartRestroom system and plans to expand it to other restrooms and terminals. The Infax integration with Tooshlights will work similarly to parking garage lights, notifying travelers when a stall is ready to be used. Feedback data from every customer usage will be tracked and stored by Infax.

"Airports are increasingly seeking technologies that enhance the overall experience for travelers," said Tracy Davis, vice president of sales and business development, Infax. "Clean, efficient bathrooms are a huge step towards that goal and the Infax real-time analytics feedback system helps airports like LAX with improved facilities management."

Infax is solving the overcrowded and inefficient airport bathroom - reported as one of the top ten most important items to all LAX guests in 2017, according to an Airport Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Survey.

"Clean and available restrooms consistently rank top of the list of what passengers want at an airport," said Barbara Yamamoto, chief experience officer, LAWA. "One of our top priorities is delivering guests experiences that are exceptional and we are excited to implement this new technology with Infax and Tooshlights that will help us improve our guest experience."

Infax's SmartRestroom pilot was first adopted by Houston Airport System in 2017, providing administrators with information and analytics to respond quickly to service points and stay ahead of the demand curve even during the busiest travel seasons. It has since expanded to 7 plus airports and convention centers.

