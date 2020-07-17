Infection Control Consulting Services Launches Division to Support Non-Healthcare Businesses

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infection Control Consulting Services (ICCS), a nationally renowned consulting firm, announces the launch of a dedicated division to support non-healthcare businesses as they work to navigate the challenges, requirements, and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While ICCS is primarily recognized for its work providing infection prevention and control services to a variety of healthcare facilities, the firm has a history of assisting businesses in other industries. As stay-at-home orders expired and businesses began to reopen, ICCS saw a significant uptick in requests from companies seeking epidemiologists trained in infection prevention to provide guidance concerning how to safely and properly resume operations and stay open.

The increase in demand for services has necessitated the forming of a division dedicated to helping non-healthcare companies, says ICCS Founder and President Phenelle Segal, RN, CIC, FAPIC.

"These businesses are hiring our certified infection preventionists to benefit from the vast experience we have accrued over the course of the past four decades, which includes pandemic preparedness and management during crises such SARS, MERS, H1N1, Ebola, and now the novel coronavirus," Segal says. "We understand the stress companies are going through as they attempt to follow federal and state safety guidelines, which are often vague and confusing. Our team is ready to help business owners and their management teams determine what steps to take to keep employees and customers safe while reassuring an understandably nervous public."

ICCS services available to non-healthcare companies include, but are not limited to, the following:

Development and assistance with implementation of a written plan and protocols

Social distancing

Screening of employees and visitors

Appropriate purchasing and usage of personal protective equipment (PPE), including face mask requirements

Environmental cleaning and disinfection, including product selection

Managing COVID-19 positive employees and/or those in contact with positive individuals

Return-to-work rules for employees diagnosed with COVID-19

Businesses interested in scheduling a complimentary telephone consultation with Infection Control Consulting Services should click here or email [email protected].

About Infection Control Consulting Services

Infection Control Consulting Services (ICCS) is a national provider of infection prevention and infection control services to healthcare and non-healthcare industries. The firm is well known for the expertise and value that clients receive when utilizing the company's services, which includes developing, implementing, and maintaining evidence-based infection prevention and control programs as well as providing exceptional educational programs. ICCS is led by Phenelle Segal, RN, CIC, FAPIC, who has almost 40 years of experience. For more information, visit www.iccs-home.com and follow ICCS on LinkedIn.

