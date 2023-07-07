Infection Control Global Market is Projected to Reach $83.4 Billion by 2030: Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for Sterilization Services

07 Jul, 2023, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Control: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Infection Control estimated at US$50.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Protective Barriers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$34.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sterilization Products & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR
The Infection Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 145 Featured) -
- 3M Company
- Advanced Sterilization Products
- Belimed AG
- Cantel Medical Corporation
- Cisa Production S.r.l.
- Ecolab, Inc.
- Getinge AB (Sweden)
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Matachana Group
- MELAG Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG
- Metrex Research Corporation
- Miele & Cie. KG
- MMM Group
- Nordion, Inc.
- Pal International
- Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Sakura Global Holding Company Ltd.
- SHIMADZU CORPORATION
- Sotera Health Co.
- STERIS Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?
- Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic
- South Africa: Omicron's Origin Location
- Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel
- Financial Impact
- Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron
- Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron
- Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry
- Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant
- With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic
- A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on Infection Control Market
- Infection Control - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Global Market Analysis and Prospects
- Product and End-use Segments
- Regional Market Analysis
- Market Growth Restraining Factors
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth
- Major Players in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market
- Low-Temperature Sterilization Gains Ground
- Leading Players in the Low-Temperature Sterilization Market
- Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for Sterilization Services
- E-beam Sterilization of Medical Devices Registers Rapid Growth
- Endoscope Contamination - A Major Health Hazard Driving the Demand for Sterilization Equipment
- Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections Propel Market Demand
- Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type
- Government Support to Ensure Infection Control in Clinical Settings to Boost Demand for Infection Control Products
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections Fuels Market Growth
- No. of Surgical Procedures in Aging Population in the US (2016, 2018 & 2022)
- Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
- Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market
- COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era
- Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth
- Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory
- Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare
- Surgical Gowns Market: STable Growth Outlook
- High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns
- COVID-19 Outbreak Resulted in Massive Spike in Disposable Gloves Market
- Growth in Medical Device Reprocessing to Offer New Areas of Growth
- UV Disinfection Soaks up Limelight with COVID-19-Induced Disinfection Focus
- Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Technological Advancements
- India Focuses on Development of COVID-19 Relevant Technologies for Disinfection and Sterilization
- Sealive's Biovector Sterilization Technology for more Effective Inactivation of Viruses and Microorganisms
- Introduction of Business-Friendly Policies and Guidelines Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly Medical Sterilization Equipment
- Challenges and Future Prospects
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
