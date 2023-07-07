Infection Control Global Market is Projected to Reach $83.4 Billion by 2030: Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for Sterilization Services

DUBLIN, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Control: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Infection Control estimated at US$50.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$83.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Protective Barriers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.5% CAGR and reach US$34.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Sterilization Products & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Infection Control market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 6.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$9.4 Billion by the year 2030.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

The Never-Ending "Race" Between the Virus & Vaccines Continues. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading Now & Beyond?

Omicron Spreads Panic Worldwide; Omicron Variant Brings Back Memories & Fears of the Worst Part of the 2020 Pandemic

South Africa : Omicron's Origin Location

: Omicron's Origin Location Short-term Impact of Omicron on Travel

Financial Impact

Scientists Seek to Gather More Information on Omicron

Pharma Firms Aim to Improve Existing Vaccines to Counter Omicron

Omicron: Impact on Travel Industry

Steps taken by the Countries to Prevent Transmission of Omicron Variant

With IMF Making an Upward Revision of Global GDP for 2021, Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite a Continuing Pandemic

A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Infection Control Market

Infection Control - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Global Market Analysis and Prospects

Product and End-use Segments

Regional Market Analysis

Market Growth Restraining Factors

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sterilization Equipment Market Witnesses Rapid Growth

Major Players in the Global Sterilization Equipment Market

Low-Temperature Sterilization Gains Ground

Leading Players in the Low-Temperature Sterilization Market

Emergence of Outsourcing Trend Bodes Well for Sterilization Services

E-beam Sterilization of Medical Devices Registers Rapid Growth

Endoscope Contamination - A Major Health Hazard Driving the Demand for Sterilization Equipment

Increasing Need to Reduce Hospital-Acquired Infections Propel Market Demand

Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Healthcare Cost by Infection Type

Government Support to Ensure Infection Control in Clinical Settings to Boost Demand for Infection Control Products

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders, Rise in Surgical Procedures and the Need to Prevent Transmission of Infections Fuels Market Growth

No. of Surgical Procedures in Aging Population in the US (2016, 2018 & 2022)

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Rising Demand for Medical Devices Augurs Well for the Market

COVID-19 Pandemic Triggers the Onset of Face Mask Era

Respirator Mask Records Significant Growth

Designers Revamp Face Masks into a Fashion Accessory

Surgical Drapes and Gowns: Indispensable for Safe Healthcare

Surgical Gowns Market: STable Growth Outlook

High Demand for Disposable Drapes and Gowns

COVID-19 Outbreak Resulted in Massive Spike in Disposable Gloves Market

Growth in Medical Device Reprocessing to Offer New Areas of Growth

UV Disinfection Soaks up Limelight with COVID-19-Induced Disinfection Focus

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Bode Well for Market Growth

for Market Growth World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Technological Advancements

India Focuses on Development of COVID-19 Relevant Technologies for Disinfection and Sterilization

Sealive's Biovector Sterilization Technology for more Effective Inactivation of Viruses and Microorganisms

Introduction of Business-Friendly Policies and Guidelines Fuel Demand for Eco-Friendly Medical Sterilization Equipment

Challenges and Future Prospects

