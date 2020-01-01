DUBLIN, Jan. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Infection Control Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The infection control market analysis considers sales from both therapeutic and non-therapeutic types. This study also finds the sales of infection control in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2019, the therapeutic segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as anti-infectives, such as antibiotics, anti-fungal drugs, and anti-viral drugs, which are used for the prevention and treatment of various infectious diseases will play a significant role in the therapeutic segment to maintain its market position. Also, the global infection control market report looks at factors such as strong incidence of HAIs, increasing number of surgical procedures worldwide, and growing geriatric population. However, concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments, non-compliance toward anti-infective therapy, and complexities involved in storage and transportation of infection control therapeutics may hamper the growth of the infection control industry over the forecast period.

The geriatric population is highly susceptible to infectious diseases. The incidence depends on the site of infection and location of the patient, whether a hospital, nursing home or community. Patients residing in nursing homes are mostly affected by pressure ulcer infections, urinary tract infection, and pneumonia. In addition, the chances of acquiring nosocomial infections are high among hospitalized elderly patients. Thus, the growth in the geriatric population will lead to the expansion of the global infection control market at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.



The global infection control market is currently witnessing an increasing interest of vendors to develop effective measures as infection control solutions. Vendors are increasingly exhibiting interest in developing effective measures as infection control solutions. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation inactivates the pathogen by targeting their nucleic acids. The UV radiation is effective against all forms of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, and fungi, and it has found widespread use in disinfecting surfaces, water, and air. The infection control systems that are based on these technologies, when used with appropriate care and protocols, can help reduce the incidences of HAIs and the health burden and economic costs associated with them. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global infection control market is moderately fragmented. The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading infection control manufacturers, that include 3M Co., Astellas Pharma Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., Ecolab Inc., Getinge AB, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Mylan NV, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi.



Also, the infection control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.





Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Value chain analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market Outlook

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-therapeutic - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Technological advances in sterilization equipment

Rising awareness about infectious diseases

Growing risk of spreading infections via blood transfusions

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS



PART 14: APPENDIX

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



Companies Mentioned



3M Co.

Co. Astellas Pharma Inc.

Cantel Medical Corp.

Ecolab Inc.

Getinge AB

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

