Infection Control Market Worth $69.2 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infection Control Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $51.0 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $69.2 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™.

The infection control market has grown as a result of many drivers, including rising healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and antibiotic resistance drive demand for innovative solutions. Aging populations with weakened immune systems, coupled with an increase in complex surgeries and minimally invasive procedures, create fertile ground for infection risks.

Technological advancements like automation, artificial intelligence in disinfection robots, and nanotechnology-based antimicrobial surfaces offer promising solutions. Sustainability is gaining traction, with eco-friendly disinfectants and reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) gaining favor. Furthermore, growing awareness of occupational hazards in healthcare settings fuels demand for safer equipment and training. This dynamic market is poised for continued growth, driven by the relentless pursuit of preventing infections and safeguarding public health.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1084

Browse in-depth TOC on "Infection Control Market"

400 - Tables

70 - Figures

380 - Pages

Infection Control Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $51.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $69.2 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% Market Size Available for 2021–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product & service, end user and region Geographies Covered North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing utilization of E-beam sterilization Key Market Drivers Growing number of surgeries

The market growth of infection control is significantly boosted by advancements in sterilization equipment technology. These innovations enhance efficiency and efficacy in sterilization processes, meeting rising demands for infection prevention across various industries. As technology evolves, businesses can access more sophisticated solutions, driving market expansion and improving overall infection control standards.

Furthermore, the infection control industry is growing as the number of surgical operations increases. With surgical interventions becoming more common, there's a heightened need for stringent infection prevention measures. This surge in surgical activities drives the demand for infection control products and services. As healthcare facilities strive to maintain sterile environments, the market expands to meet the increasing requirements, fostering business opportunities within the industry.

The Infection Control Market is further segmented based on product & service, end user and region.

The cleaning and disinfection product segment holds the largest market share during the forecast period.

Cleaning and disinfection products hold the largest market share in the infection control market. This dominance stems from their pivotal role in preventing the spread of infections across various sectors. As businesses and healthcare facilities prioritize cleanliness and hygiene, the demand for effective cleaning and disinfection solutions continues to surge. These products play a crucial role in maintaining sanitized environments, especially in the face of heightened awareness about infectious diseases. With stringent regulations and standards driving the need for robust infection control measures, cleaning and disinfection products remain indispensable, commanding a significant portion of the market.

The Endoscope reprocessing product segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.

Endoscope reprocessing products have recorded the highest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) in the infection control market. This remarkable growth can be attributed to the increasing utilization of endoscopic procedures in medical diagnostics and treatments. As endoscopes are extensively used across healthcare facilities, the demand for effective reprocessing solutions escalates to ensure the safety and reliability of these devices. With a growing emphasis on infection prevention and patient safety, healthcare providers are investing more in advanced endoscope reprocessing products to meet stringent regulatory requirements and mitigate the risk of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). Consequently, manufacturers in the infection control market are focusing on innovating and enhancing their endoscope reprocessing product lines.

The remarkable rise underscores the critical role these products play in ensuring patient safety and infection prevention. With the increasing adoption of endoscopic procedures in medical diagnosis and treatment, there's a parallel surge in demand for reliable and efficient reprocessing solutions. Manufacturers are responding to this growing demand by continually innovating and improving their endoscope reprocessing product offerings, thereby driving further market growth.

In the end-user segment, hospitals and clinics hold the largest market share in the Infection Control Market.

In 2023, the hospitals & clinics segment dominated the infection control market. The infection control market for hospitals and clinics is booming, fueled by several key factors and trends. Firstly, the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and antibiotic-resistant bacteria creates a constant need for stricter hygiene protocols and advanced technology. Secondly, an aging population with weakened immune systems increases susceptibility to infections, demanding more robust prevention measures. Additionally, the growing number of surgical procedures and minimally invasive surgeries necessitates meticulous sterilization practices.

Furthermore, public awareness of pandemics like COVID-19 has heightened focus on sanitation and personal protective equipment (PPE), driving demand for these products. Technological advancements play a crucial role, with innovations like ultraviolet disinfection systems, automated hand hygiene dispensers, and robotic cleaners gaining traction. Looking ahead, the market is expected to see increased adoption of single-use medical devices, outsourcing of sterilization services, and a focus on sustainable infection control solutions. Overall, the convergence of these factors positions the infection control market for hospitals and clinics for continued significant growth in the coming years.

North America will continue to dominate the Infection Control Market in 2029.

On the basis of region, the Infection Control Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa and GCC countries. Firstly, North America's robust healthcare infrastructure and advanced medical facilities drive significant demand for infection control products and services. Additionally, stringent regulatory standards and heightened awareness of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) propel the adoption of infection prevention measures. Moreover, the region's strong emphasis on research and development fosters innovation in infection control technologies, further solidifying North America's position as a leader in the global infection control market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1084

Infection Control Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing number of surgeries

Restraints:

High cost associated with endoscopy reprocessing coupled with the limited reimbursements in developing nations

Opportunities:

Growing utilization of E-beam sterilization

Challenge:

Sterilization of Advanced Medical Devices

Key Market Players of Infection Control Industry:

The global Infection Control Market is consolidated in nature, with the top players, namely, STERIS plc. (US), Getinge AB (Sweden), Ecolab, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), Advanced Sterilization Products (US), Sotera Health LLC (US), MMM Group (Germany), MATACHANA GROUP (Spain), Belimed AG (Switzerland), Metrex Research LLC (US), Reckitt Benckiser (UK), Pal International (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan). Melag Medizintechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Miele Group (Germany), Systec GmbH & Co. KG(Germany), Contec, Inc. (US), Continental Equipment Company (US), MEDALKAN (Greece), C.R.M. S.R.L. Medical Equipment (Italy), and Spire Integrated Solutions (US) accounting for a larger share of the market.

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the infection control market referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 55%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 15%

By Designation: C-level: 28%, Director-level: 43%, and Others: 39%

By Region: North America : 35%, Europe : 20%, Asia Pacific : 30%, Latin America : 7%; Middle East & Africa : 5%, and GCC Countries: 3%

Recent Developments of Infection Control Industry:

In October 2023 , Getinge AB ( Sweden ) Healthmark Industries Co. Inc., an US-based leading provider of innovative instrument care and infection control consumables. This strategic move strengthens Getinge's footprint in sterile reprocessing in the US.

, Getinge AB ( ) Healthmark Industries Co. Inc., an US-based leading provider of innovative instrument care and infection control consumables. This strategic move strengthens Getinge's footprint in sterile reprocessing in the US. In February 2023 , Ecolab INC. (US) launuched the Ecolab Scientific Clean, a new consumer retail product-line, offering cleaning solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential use.

, Ecolab INC. (US) launuched the Ecolab Scientific Clean, a new consumer retail product-line, offering cleaning solutions for commercial, industrial, and residential use. In October 2021 , 3M (US) parterned with Thermo Fisher Scientific to make it easier for biopharmacertical clients to use the 3M Harvest RC Chromatographic Clarifier.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1084

Infection Control Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall infection control market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), Growing number of surgeries, Advancement in reprocessing technologies, Rising emphasis on the sterilization and disinfection of food, Advancements in sterilization equipment technology, Growing trend of outsourcing services among pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals), restraints (Growing concerns about the safety of reprocessed instruments, Consequences associated with the use of chemical disinfectants, High cost associated with endoscopy reprocessing coupled with the limited reimbursements in developing nations, ), opportunities (The increasing prevalence of medical devices and pharmaceutical companies in developing nations, Growing utilization of E-beam sterilization, Reintegration of ethylene oxide sterilization) and challenges (Sterilization of Advanced Medical Devices, Alternative methods for surface disinfection, Increasing adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices).

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global infection control market. The report analyzes this market by product & service, end user, and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global infection control market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product & service, end user, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products and services, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global infection control market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product and service offerings, and capabilities of leading players in the global infection control market.

Related Reports:

Surface Disinfectant Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Sterilization Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Sterilization Services Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Dental Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Medical Device Cleaning Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/infection-control-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/infection-control.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets