Infection Prevention Solutions Provider Covalon to Participate for the First Time in NEO - The Conference for Neonatology in Las Vegas, NV on February 22-24, 2023

Visit booth 100 to learn how Covalon's products are uniquely designed to help prevent CLABSIs and SSIs while providing more gentle, compassionate experiences for neonates and young children.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced its participation for the first time in the Conference for Neonatology in Las Vegas, Nevada from Wednesday, February 22 to Friday, February 24, 2023 ("NEO"). The NEO conference brings together global experts, healthcare providers, academia, and industry, with a focus on improving the level of care being provided to infants in neonatal intensive care units ("NICUs"). Healthcare providers looking for solutions that help prevent infection, improve patient outcomes, and reduce stress on care providers should visit Covalon at booth 100 to learn more about the unique compassionate care solutions Covalon provides to top pediatric hospitals throughout the United States.

Compassionate Care Requires Compassionate Technology (CNW Group/Covalon Technologies Ltd.)

NEO was designed for participants to better understand and utilize the leading approaches to neonatal intensive care. Amongst renowned experts in neonatal-perinatal care, Covalon will be presenting its compassion-driven, innovative solutions designed specifically to help protect infants and children from infection, while reducing stress and suffering in both patients and care providers

"Every child deserves an equal opportunity to reach their full potential," said Ron Hebert, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing, Covalon. "We now know how important the first weeks of life are, and it's critical that we work to help support lifelong favorable outcomes with unique, patient-centered and compassion-driven medical technology. Major pediatric hospitals have implemented use of Covalon's infection prevention solutions and have gone on to observe improving infection rates." Covalon's compassionate care technology is already being utilized by 6 of the top 10 children's hospitals, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report, and is quickly becoming a standard of care in many prestigious pediatric hospitals across the U.S.

Covalon's infection prevention solutions include:

VALGuard ® - an FDA listed, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal.

- an FDA listed, transparent, environmental barrier designed to protect catheter hubs and line connections from external contaminants and gross contamination, including body fluids and other secretions. It incorporates a quick-release pull strip for fast access to infusion hubs and for easy removal. IV Clear ® - the world's only dual-antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It uses a soft silicone adhesive to minimize skin injuries and preserve skin barrier functions and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation.

- the world's only dual-antimicrobial vascular access dressing that offers complete transparency at and around the insertion site for easy daily assessment. It uses a soft silicone adhesive to minimize skin injuries and preserve skin barrier functions and incorporates safe amounts of antimicrobials, without sacrificing efficacy, to protect against chemical irritation. SurgiClear ® - the world's only dual-antimicrobial clear postoperative dressing that provides full surgical site visibility, allowing for visual site inspection and thus eliminating the need for early and multiple dressing removals.

- the world's only dual-antimicrobial clear postoperative dressing that provides full surgical site visibility, allowing for visual site inspection and thus eliminating the need for early and multiple dressing removals. CovaClear® IV – utilizes the same trusted silicone adhesive technology to protect patients from skin injuries but does not incorporate antimicrobials for use with patients who either don't require or cannot tolerate antimicrobials.

Conference Details

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 8:00am PST to Friday, February 24, 2023, 4:00pm PST

Venue: Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, NV

Register at: https://pediatrix.cloud-cme.com/course/courseoverview?P=5&EID=1193

For healthcare providers who are not able to attend the conference but are interested in learning more about Covalon's solutions, visit www.covalon.com or follow Covalon on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a patient-driven medical device company, built on the relentless pursuit to help the most vulnerable patients have a better chance at healing. Through a strong portfolio of patented technologies and solutions for advanced wound care, infection prevention, and medical device coatings, we offer innovative, gentler, and more compassionate options for patients to heal with less infections, less pain, and better outcomes. Our solutions are designed for patients and made for care providers. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTCQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com

